Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Just Received Surprise Proposal From Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez: Is JLo Engaged?

Did Jennifer Lopez just get engaged? Her romance with Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez has blossomed in recent weeks, going from the initial surprise that they were dating to details about their romantic trip to Paris. Now, a new report claims that Alex just put his love for J.Lo on the fast track by proposing. Will wedding bells soon ring for Rodriguez and Lopez, and if so, where’s Jennifer’s engagement ring, complete with dazzling diamonds?

An insider told Life & Style that Alex sought Jennifer’s hand in marriage during their romantic visit to Paris. Setting up the scene for wedding bells to ring, the source also revealed that Lopez couldn’t resist saying “yes” when Rodriguez proposed.

And for those who cherish traditional proposals, Alex reportedly came through. The insider shared that Rodriguez went through the formal process of getting down on one knee to ask Jennifer to wed.

“He got down on one knee and asked J.Lo to marry him. J.Lo burst into tears and said yes!”

According to the source, the proposal took place after Jennifer’s and Alex’s romance soared from just casual dating to true love. Reflecting the authenticity of that love, Lopez’s new fiance reportedly planned out the details of the proposal carefully, according to the source.

Although Rodriguez allegedly initially planned to propose to Lopez near the Eiffel Tower, that public setting would have presented a challenge to keep their engagement under cover, pointed out the insider.

“A-Rod has been telling J.Lo almost from the start that she’s the one,” said the insider.

But despite his alleged affirmations of forever love, Lopez reportedly was “totally surprised and completely caught off guard,” noted the insider. Rodriguez found a way to make the proposal both romantic and private by proposing to Jennifer in the secluded setting of their presidential suite at the “luxurious Le Meurice hotel,” added the source. “It was the perfect romantic setting to pop the question.”

As for how Lopez is reportedly feeling now that she’s an engaged woman with wedding details to determine, she’s thrilled, according to the insider, who emphasized that she fully returns Alex’s true love.

“She’s crazy about A-Rod and loves everything about him,” noted the source.

Although it might seem as if the engagement is occurring shockingly early in their relationship, Life & Style reported that the lovebirds, known as “J-Rod,” actually succeeded in dating undercover for weeks before their romance went public early in March.

Since the spring, Jennifer and Alex have enjoyed a variety of romantic trips, including Miami, the Bahamas, California, and New York City. Lopez initially met Rodriguez years ago, however. It was May 2005 when Jennifer cheered for the baseball legend as he played in a Subway Series game between the Yankees and Mets at Shea Stadium in Queens.

Fast forward to this year, and Alex has been happily gushing about his newfound love for Lopez. When A-Rod talked with the ladies of The View early in their romance, he didn’t hesitate to confess his admiration for his new girlfriend.

“We’re having a great time. One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother,” gushed Rodriguez.

Alex also revealed that J.Lo prefers simple things, sharing her passion for family.

“I mean, she’s a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter,” he added. “She’s an amazing, amazing girl.”

Given that Alex reportedly just proposed to Jennifer, is that “amazing, amazing girl” now sporting an engagement ring? No sightings have been reported yet, but both Rodriguez and Lopez may be holding off on going public with their alleged engagement in order to tell their families and close friends. And that includes their children.

Jennifer and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, share 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Their divorce was finalized in 2014. Alex and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, share daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8. Their marriage ended in 2008.

