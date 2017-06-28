Carrie Underwood Returns To NBC’s Sunday Night Football With Drastic New Look

Carrie Underwood is returning as the face of NBC’s Sunday Night Football with a pretty drastic new look.

The country star headed to social media this week to reveal that she was filming a new intro for the iconic football show and also showed off a brand new look to her more than 6 million Instagram followers.

“Shooting the new @snfonnbc open! Lots of fun today!” Carrie wrote alongside a selfie taken backstage as she filmed the new intro video. “This will be our best one yet! Can’t wait for you all to see it!”

But while Underwood was teasing a new look opener for football fans, it was her own new look that really got fans talking.

After sporting a short cropped bob for the past several months, Carrie’s latest Instagram upload showed that the country star had changed things up and returned to the very long blonde locks she became famous for after winning American Idol in 2005 and transforming into one of the most famous stars in country music.

Though Underwood didn’t allude to her hair change up in the caption of her latest selfie, fans were quick to notice that the “Church Bells” singer has returned to her much longer locks and commented on the switch up in the photo’s comments section.

“You put your hair extensions back in,” Instagram user @3lisalisa wrote after seeing Carrie once again sporting long hair, while @i.love.art.98 commented on Underwood’s photo, “I love you in long hair!! You’re so pretty!!!”

And it looks like Underwood’s fans aren’t the only ones loving the stars return to her long blonde locks.

Fans captured screen shots of the upload which showed that the singer’s famous friends Reese Witherspoon and Jana Kramer also clicked the like button to prove they’re both fans of Carrie’s new look.

Underwood revealed last year that’s he decided to ditch the extensions and go short with a bob because her long hair got in the way of her life as a busy mom.

Joking that cutting her hair short was a “mom move,” Carrie told ELLE that her shorter ‘do was much more manageable than her long extensions and allowed her to spend more time with her now two-year-old son Isaiah and less time on having to fix her hair.

“Now that my hair is shorter, it’s easier to fix, which was the whole point,” the star told the fashion magazine in 2016.

“I could spend half an hour to blow it dry and have it be super long, or I could spend that time playing with my son, and I’d much rather do the latter.”

It’s not yet clear if Carrie’s longer locks are here to stay or if they’re just a temporary addition for her new NBC Sunday Night Football opener, though it looks like the star’s husband Mike Fisher is a fan of his wife’s hair at any length.

Fisher left a loving message on his wife of almost seven years Instagram upload, just days after Underwood gushed about him on the social media site with a sweet message of her own for Father’s Day.

Mike sweetly commented on Carrie’s selfie, “Holy smokes I’d marry ya” alongside a smiley face.

What do you think of Carrie Underwood’s new look ahead of her big return as the performer of NBC’s Sunday Night Football theme?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT]