Benedict Cumberbatch might shed Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation for his trademark deerstalker when Sherlock Season 5 finally begins production.

People are still having a hard time accepting that “The Final Problem” may have been the last episode of Sherlock. Although co-creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss managed to give a satisfying conclusion to the BBC series, fans continue to hold on to hope that Benedict Cumberbatch will be back for one more case in Sherlock Season 5.

So is there any chance that the Baker Street Boys will return in the next few years? It could be a long wait. Benedict Cumberbatch is currently hard at work on Avengers: Infinity War, which will also feature his Doctor Strange co-star Benedict Wong. The Star Trek Into Darkness actor is also expected to be a part of Avengers 4, which will not hit theaters until 2019. However, it looks like this would be the perfect time for Cumberbatch to reunite with Steven Moffat on Sherlock Season 5. After all, the former Doctor Who showrunner would be done with his upcoming Dracula TV series by then. Moffat might be interested in revisiting Sherlock Holmes and John Watson at least one more time.

According to Radio Times, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss will begin work on the Dracula TV show by 2018. The new series would then premiere the following year. The information immediately had fans wondering if the two will then reunite with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, who will be free from their Marvel commitments. This could mean that the whole team will finally find time for Sherlock Season 5.

Although it looks like the future could give way to another season of Sherlock, it is important to point out that neither Benedict Cumberbatch nor Steven Moffat has confirmed a follow-up to “The Final Problem.” Nevertheless, fans are keeping their fingers crossed on Sherlock Season 5 by 2020.

Benedict Cumberbatch might not yet be set to return as Sherlock Holmes, but that doesn’t mean he is completely out of work. In addition to his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cumberbatch will play Thomas Edison in The Current War, which also features Avengers: Infinity War castmate Tom Holland.

[Featured Image By Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]