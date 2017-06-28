Judy Huth’s Trial Against Bill Cosby Gets A Date: 15-Year-Old Allegedly Sexually Attacked By 37-Year-Old Cosby

Bill Cosby’s latest criminal trial in Pennsylvania may have recently ended in a mistrial, but Cosby might not be done facing court cases. A judge in California has scheduled a trial date for a sexual assault that Judy Huth alleged happened when Huth was only 15 years of age, and Cosby was about 37 years of age. As reported by the Inquisitr, Cosby’s alleged actions as described by Judy in legal documents were harrowing. According to the Los Angeles Times, Huth described Bill allegedly asking Huth and her friend their ages, and then proceeding to sexually molest Judy.

“Cosby asked the girls how old they were … and they told him that plaintiff was 15 and her friend was 16. After the girls had been served multiple alcoholic beverages, Cosby told them that he had a surprise … and led them to … the Playboy Mansion. When plaintiff emerged from the bathroom, she found Cosby sitting on the bed. He asked her to sit beside him. He then proceeded to sexually molest her by attempting to put his hand down her pants, and then taking her hand in his hand and performing a sex act on himself without her consent. The acts of Cosby described herein constituted ‘childhood sexual abuse’ pursuant to California Code of Civil Procedure.”

According to Deadline, due to Huth’s young age during the time that the sexual assault was alleged to have occurred, Judy was able to file her claims despite the passage of the statute of limitations because she was a minor in 1974. As a result, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Kaplan put a date on the books for the trial to begin, even if that date is more than one year away. July 30, 2018, is the tentative beginning date of Judy’s civil case. A hearing is scheduled for September 14.

Attorney Gloria Allred says client Judy Huth is 'ready, willing & able' to go to trial against Bill Cosby next summer. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/ezlFkPJpjB — Margaret Carrero (@KNXmargaret) June 27, 2017

Cosby is currently 79 years of age, having been born on July 12, 1937. That means that Cosby will be 80 years of age next month, and 81 years of age when the civic trial potentially begins. When that trial starts, Cosby may not have wrapped up the so-called sexual assault tour that Cosby reportedly planned to embark upon. Cosby’s statement called news of any sexual assault tour false. Cosby claims that the town hall tour that was announced by the PR team of Cosby last week would be a highly unlikely happening, at least not prior to any re-trials of Cosby on a criminal basis.

News about a second Cosby deposition in the Huth case, which is being called rare, is also forthcoming. That hasn’t stopped Gloria Allred from believing that Cosby should go on record in court in a second deposition to answer unanswered questions from the first deposition about Huth’s charges.

Bill Cosby fails to win deposition delay in battle wth Judy Huth https://t.co/zXeUkqvch1 pic.twitter.com/lajRpXsD8c — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 27, 2016

Judy appeared with Allred at a press conference on Friday, December 5, 2014, to announce the LAPD’s decision to formally investigate Huth’s claims that Cosby molested Huth as a 15-year-old girl in a bedroom of the Playboy Mansion.

[Featured Image by Anthony McCartney/AP Images]