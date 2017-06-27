Danielle Stislicki Update: Person Of Interest In Missing Woman’s Case Arrested For Attempted Rape

More than six months have passed since Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki vanished after leaving her place of employment in December. Today, there may be significant movement in the case, as authorities have announced the arrest of a man they now consider a person of interest in the missing woman’s case.

The man, whose name is being withheld by news media until formal charges are in place, was arrested by Livonia Police Tuesday morning for an attempted rape in Hines Park, according to Fox 2.

The incident reportedly occurred on September 4, 2016, on a bicycle path when a 28-year-old woman jogging in the area told police she was grabbed around the neck by a man, who also struck her on the side of her face. According to WXYZ Detroit, police say the man tried to drag the woman toward a nearby river, attempted to take off her clothes, and “told her he wanted to have sex with her.”

The woman tussled with the man and was able to escape his grasp, flagging down a passing car as she quickly fled the scene. WXYZ notes that although the woman used the car driver’s cell phone to call the police, once authorities got to the area, the suspect was gone.

A police source speaking to CBS’ WWJ Newsradio 950 that the man arrested is the same man whose Berkley home was searched only weeks after Danielle vanished. The man’s sister-in-law, Elizabeth Rose Newton, had been publicly vocal about the suspicions she has held regarding her brother-in-law and Danielle’s disappearance and told WWJ the following.

It gives me hope that time can move forward and things can move forward in some kind of direction. It might not be perceived as positive for everyone…especially my family, but it provides hope for the Stislicki family, as far as closuer goes, on maybe knowing more.”

According to a February 2017 Fox 2 report, Newton’s brother-in-law is a former security guard who once worked at the building where Danielle was employed.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,235, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,235.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]