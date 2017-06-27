New ‘Star Wars’ Project Will See Ahsoka And Anakin Reunion

Star Wars: Rebels Season 4 will mark the return of Ahsoka Tano, whose fate was left hanging in the balance in the second season following her battle against Darth Vader. Interestingly, it is now being speculated that a familiar character will come back with her.

Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka in Star Wars: Rebels, teased on Twitter that she is recording something with Matt Lanter, the voice of Anakin Skywalker, in the animated series.

This had Star Wars watcher YouTuber Star Wars HQ believing that Anakin will be present is some way, shape or form in Star Wars: Rebels Season 4, despite the way things ended between the two the last time fans saw them.

They believe that he could always appear either in a flashback or a dream. After all, it will not be a surprise if her master will be on Ahsoka’s mind every now and then, especially after what happened to him.

In a later tweet, however, Eckstein confirmed that the project she and Lanter were working on was for Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, an animated micro-series that focuses on the female characters in the Star Wars saga.

The series will tell all-new adventures featuring Ahsoka as well as other powerful women in the galaxy far, far away like Princess Leia, Rey, Jyn Erso, Tiya Sircar and Maz Kanata.

How can your Monday be UGH when you get to record with Matt Lanter in your Matt Lanter shirt??? pic.twitter.com/LNBKVQH2rX — Ashley Eckstein (@HerUniverse) June 19, 2017

Since Ahsoka has a deep connection to Anakin, it is no wonder that he will be part of his Padawan and good friend’s story in Star Wars: Forces of Destiny.

Set to begin in July, the micro-series will be released in the form of two to three minutes long animated shorts each centered on the abovementioned characters with Maz as the narrator.

While it did not turn out the way some fans expected, Eckstein’s revelation does not mean that an Ahsoka and Anakin reunion in Star Wars: Rebels Season 4 is not possible.

Star Wars HQ hopes that the former Jedi master will still be featured to some degree in the animated series since co-creator Dave Filoni has teased that storylines from Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be wrapped up on the show.

For now, fans of Ahsoka can take comfort in the fact that the upcoming season, which will be the show’s last, will finally bring back the character and share her journey following her epic battle with Darth Vader.

Many thought that she met her demise, but it has been confirmed that she survived and Star Wars: Rebels Season 4 will show what has become of Ahsoka since then.

Star Wars: Rebels Season 4 will premiere this fall while Star Wars: Forces of Destiny kicks off next month on Disney YouTube.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm Animation]