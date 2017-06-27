‘Young Justice’ Season 3 Is Actually Happening, And Five Episodes Have Already Been Recorded

It is the news that fans have been waiting for, and it is true confirmation that there will be a third season of one of the greatest animated series on television. Young Justice will be returning to the Cartoon Network for Season 3, but that was already known. Warner Bros. hasn’t said a word since last year, but now it has been revealed that there are already five full episodes recorded and completed.

Young Justice came out of nowhere in 2010, and it immediately won over comic book fans who were looking for another good animated TV series by taking the younger generation of DC Comics superheroes and teaming them together against the forces of evil

Two seasons into the series, Young Justice was canceled, and Cartoon Network immediately had fans coming at them. Creators and voice talents began working with the fans to let it be known that they wanted to return, but it all just died out again.

Then, there was an announcement in November of last year that Young Justice was going to have a third season, but when? Finally, there has been an update.

According to CBR, it isn’t just that season 3 is underway, but five episodes of the new season have already been recorded. Nolan North is a voice actor who provides the voice for Superboy in Young Justice, and he revealed at AwesomeCon that things are well underway on Young Justice Season 3, which has been named “Outsiders.”

Cartoon Network won’t be showing Young Justice anymore, as it was picked up by the DC-themed streaming service that was announced back in April, according to the Verge. It is going to air on the new service alongside a live-action version of Titans and many others.

There is no denying that Cartoon Network had a winner on its hands with Young Justice, but now, it will be in the possession of the Warner Bros. DC-themed streaming service. It was very hard for the cast, crew, and fans to take when the series was canceled after just two seasons. Luckily, perseverance paid off, and the hit DC Comics’ animated series will return for season 3.

