Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Is Missing Something Important In New Honeymoon Photos

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is now on her honeymoon with Austin Forsyth, and they are having a great time together. The Stir shared that they have been sharing a lot of pictures of the fun time they are having together, but the fans are noticing that one thing is missing from the pictures that the happy couple is sharing. The posted a picture that shows their one-month anniversary of being married and the fans immediately noticed that she didn’t have something on her ring finger.

Joy and Austin were enjoying the day in Israel. In the picture they shared, Joy-Anna has her arm around Austin’s waist, and you can see that she doesn’t have her wedding ring on. Of course, this caused some fans to go crazy wondering why, but it is obvious that things are just fine with this couple.

Some of the fans were going crazy about it and wanted to know why Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth didn’t have her ring on her finger. Others explained that it was probably because she was just having a good time on vacation and didn’t want to lose it or mess it up. Joy might also not be used to having the ring on and simply forgot to put it on that day. The Duggar fans always notice every little thing in pictures.

Celebrating our 1 month anniversary in Israel! #loveyouforeverandalwaysbabe #seaofGalilee #holyland #GodblessIsrael A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Another reason that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth might not have her ring on is that she didn’t want to lose it or have it get stolen on this big trip. Joy and Austin just got married and have constantly been posting pictures of each other. They are enjoying being married and the fact that she doesn’t have a ring on doesn’t mean anything at all more than likely.

What do you think about Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth not wearing her wedding ring in the photos? Do you feel like this is anything to be worried about at all? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when they air on Monday nights on TLC. This new season will really focus on Joy and Austin’s courtship and how they are doing now. The fans can’t wait to see him pop the question as well, even though they have already seen the wedding.

The beauty of creation exclaims there is a intelligent Designer. Psalms 19:1 "The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork." #kandersteg #switzerland A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

[Featured Image by Austin Forsyth/Instagram]