Serena Williams Poses Nude For ‘Vanity Fair’ Magazine

Serena Williams is currently expecting her first child with her current fiance, Reddit co-founder, 34-year-old Alexis Ohanian. Serena broke the news to Ohanian this past April, shortly before winning another Australian Open title. Their newborn is expected to arrive this fall, and the couple intends to marry after the birth. In the meantime, Williams is keeping busy with her recent photo shoot for Vanity Fair magazine.

Serena poses nude for the cover of the magazine for an issue that is set to be released in August. In the photo, Williams is completely naked in a side shot pose, while covering up her breasts with one arm and proudly showing off her pregnant belly. Serena also did a full-length interview with Vanity Fair, as well documenting what they call a “love story” between Williams and Ohanian. The story includes the timeline of events between the couple, and how she delivered the news informing him of her pregnancy. According to Vanity Fair, “they became engaged last December, after first meeting roughly a year and a half earlier, then found out in January that Serena was pregnant.”

The magazine interview also includes many intimate photos between the two and multiple side shots of a nude Williams embracing her body with confidence.

Serena did not inform her tennis coaching staff about her pregnancy prior to this year’s Australian Open. Despite being pregnant, Williams still managed to win the tournament, which she did based more on strategy than pure skill like she usually does. In her “VF” issue, Buzz Bissinger describes the difficulties Serena faced while competing in the tournament.

“Because of the pregnancy she did not have the same endurance. She could uncharacteristically feel herself getting tired between points, particularly long ones. If a match went to three sets she knew she would lose, so she was determined to make every match two sets.”

“She also had to deal with the Melbourne heat, which can be vicious on the court in the late afternoon: despite hating playing in the morning, Serena, because she had the option of choosing the match time in the early rounds, played as many as possible at 11 A.M.”

Serena managed to win the Australian Open, despite the difficulties she had to face. Since then, she has been trying to enjoy her pregnancy in private. However, this past weekend, former tennis superstar John McEnroe made a comment about Williams, in which he shared his opinion about how he thought she would fare if she was playing on the men’s side. His comment stated that he felt Williams was the “greatest female tennis player,” but she would rank as low as “700” if she participated in the men’s tennis tour.

Williams responded to the post via Twitter.

“Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. I’ve never played anyone ranked “there” nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day sir.”

