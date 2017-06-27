‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Who Might Be Sitting Out The 100th Episode?

The Walking Dead fans are anxiously waiting to see all their favorite characters in the Season 8 premiere this fall. It looks like there may be a few that won’t be ready to join the season right away, however. The following will contain spoilers for The Walking Dead. If you want to be surprised, now is the time to stop reading.

In the finale of Season 7, The Walking Dead fans saw a vicious and intense battle. While Rick and his side maintained control of Alexandria, there was a price. Rosita was shot and Michonne was lucky to survive a vicious fight. With the recovery time each character will need, fans may not see them in action for the first few episodes of the season.

According to Comicbook.com, an even bigger disappointment to fans of The Walking Dead is the whereabouts of Jeffery Dean Morgan. His character, Negan, is the driving force of the Saviors. At this point, production is underway on The Walking Dead. With approximately eight days to film each episode, they are currently filming Episode 5. As of yet, there have been no sightings of Negan.

What we do know is that Jeffery Dean Morgan is currently working on a movie, Rampage. Though his character has not been confirmed, there have been some pictures leaked of him in costume. Reports say they are deep into the filming of the movie which is scheduled for release next Spring.

Fans of The Walking Dead are on the countdown to the release of the first trailer for Season 8. San Diego Comic Con is scheduled for July 20 through July 23. As previously announced, that will be when fans get their first glimpse of what is to come on The Walking Dead in Season 8.

Fans that follow Robert Kirkman’s comic books, which the popular apocalyptic series is based on, may have a clue what is going on with Negan. In the comics, he is forced deep into the belly of The Sanctuary when the zombies overrun the area. That would explain an episode or two but four episodes have been filmed and there has been no sighting of Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the set.

