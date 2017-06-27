Kathryn Dennis Calls Out ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Star Patricia Altschul For Always Running Away

Kathryn Dennis may not have been herself last season on Southern Charm as she was rude and denied having an issue with drugs. But after spending some time in a California rehab facility, Kathryn returned to Charleston with a brand new attitude. While some of her co-stars questioned how much she had truly changed, Dennis could convince Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and even Cameran Eubanks to give her a second shot. Despite being a bit skeptical, Whitney Sudler-Smith also showed up for lunch and listened to what Kathryn had to say.

Oddly enough, Whitney’s own mother, Patricia Altschul, seems to have a hard time forgiving Kathryn Dennis. She doesn’t really want anything to do with the reality star, and she would prefer to just keep her distance from Kathryn. Some fans of Southern Charm are noticing that Patricia tends to run away whenever they are in the same group of people, which is interesting because Patricia seems to have a lot to say about Dennis behind her back. According to a new tweet, Kathryn Dennis is now calling out Altschul for her behavior on the show, revealing that she is running away from a much younger woman, and it downright looks ridiculous.

I really think it's hilarious that Patricia will turn tail and run when Kathryn shows up. Not a good look, Pat #southerncharm — TvTalk (@_tvtalk) June 27, 2017

Ouch and it's definitely not a good look trying to wear the same dress that I rocked..last year. #foundersbrawl #iworeitbetter https://t.co/BsQP3Vs1DC — Kathryn C. Dennis (@kathryn_dennis) June 27, 2017

Even though Kathryn Dennis is calling out her much-older co-star for running away, she also felt she had to add a little dig about Patricia’s outfit during the season finale of Southern Charm which aired last night. It sounds like the older woman did not watch the previous season, as she tried to wear the same dress that Kathryn Dennis had worn last year, according to her tweet.

It's a mistake you always make, trying to love a wild thing. ???? #southerncharm #charleston #cooperriver A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

It is also interesting that Altschul isn’t giving Kathryn the benefit of the doubt when everyone else on the cast has done so except Landon Clements. While the two may have apologized to one another in a vague apology, it doesn’t sound like they will become fast friends. As for Patricia, she may want to keep her distance to Kathryn because of her reputation.

What do you think of Kathryn Dennis calling out Patricia for her behavior? Do you think she’s constantly running away from her much-younger co-star?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]Patricia Altschul