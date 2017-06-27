Jax Taylor’s girlfriend of two years, Brittany Cartwright, attended the recent birthday of her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Ariana Madix, in Los Angeles.

As she and Taylor prepare for the upcoming summer premiere of their spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, they have have been spending tons of time in Los Angeles with their co-stars as production on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules continues.

On June 25, Brittany Cartwright shared several photos of herself and her co-stars and Madix’s birthday celebration, which was held at COD Restaurant, and none of the photos included her boyfriend.

While Jax Taylor may have been in attendance at the event, he wasn’t seen. Instead, Cartwright spent time with Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and Katie Maloney.

“Birthday fit for a queen! Happy birthday baby love you!!!” Brittany Cartwright wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of herself and Madix.

Oddly, Brittany Cartwright appeared to be at a party for Stassi Schroeder’s birthday on the very same day and wore the exact same outfit, which was supposed to be a dead prom queen. As fans may know, Cartwright is one of the few cast members who has maintained a neutral stance among the cast members of Vanderpump Rules, who appear to be split into two distinct groups at the moment.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:06am PDT

Brittany Cartwright began dating Jax Taylor in early 2015 and at the end of last year, they traveled to her hometown in Kentucky to film their own spinoff series for Bravo TV, which will air in the coming months, prior to the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

When Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s spinoff premieres, fans will get to watch as the couple faces marital pressures from Cartwright’s family. Taylor will also be seen getting to know Cartwright’s family and attempting to fit in with their farm lifestyle.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into their spinoff series and the upcoming return of Vanderpump Rules, which will air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]