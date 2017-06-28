Jon Snow could be the most fearsome enemy Daenerys Targaryen has to face in Game of Thrones Season 7.

There are many things to look forward to in Game of Thrones Season 7 but fans are undoubtedly excited about the expected meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. But is it possible that the alliance (and romance) between the two rulers will be short-lived? A theory about A Song of Ice and Fire suggests that the King in the North will betray the Mother of Dragons in order to prove he is Azor Ahai. Will Dany have to sacrifice herself so Jon can wield Lightbringer in the HBO series?

It’s no secret that Jon Snow is the most likely character to be revealed as Azor Ahai, the legendary warrior who once saved Westeros from the White Walkers. The Prince Who Was Promised also wielded Lightbringer, a flaming sword that was ultimately forged when he plunged it into his beloved’s breast. But how exactly will the new Messiah create such a weapon? There are speculations that Jon will need the help of Daenerys Targaryen but it could also mean that the King in the North will betray her in Game of Thrones Season 7.

A Reddit theory suggests that Jon Snow’s ancestor Bran the Builder was the original messiah and Winterfell has been Azor Ahai’s weapon all along. Like Lightbringer, the Starks’ home would need to be forged three times in order for it to protect Westeros from the White Walkers. The post points out that Winterfell has already been forged by water through Theon Greyjoy and it has vanquished a lion when Ramsay Bolton’s Lannister-imposed rule of the castle was halted. Unfortunately, the third forging which could be featured in Game of Thrones Season 7 might involve Daenerys Targaryen and her beloved Drogon.

The theory brings up the possibility that Jon Snow will need to sacrifice one of Dany’s dragons to ensure that Winterfell will effectively become Lightbringer in Game of Thrones Season 7. It is possible that Drogon will be Daenerys Targaryen’s last surviving child and his death could lead to friction in her relationship with Jon.

Will Jon Snow betray Daenerys Targaryen to forge Lightbringer and save Westeros? Find out when Game of Thrones Season 7 airs on HBO on July 16.

[Featured Image By Rob Kim/Getty Images]