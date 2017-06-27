Briana DeJesus is awaiting the birth of her second child but on Monday night, the newest addition to Teen Mom 2 allowed herself a night out with friends.

Ahead of the upcoming premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Briana DeJesus is keeping fans in the loop with her pregnancy on Twitter and Instagram and last night on Instagram, she shared a video from the Ozuna concert.

“Had a blast [with] Shirlz,” Briana DeJesus wrote on Instagram on June 26.

Briana DeJesus’ post last night was her first message to fans on Instagram in nearly a week. As some may recall, rumors began swirling in regard to the possible birth of DeJesus’ second child after the reality star shared an image of herself in the back of an ambulance on Snapchat.

Around the time of her hospitalization, Briana DeJesus posted a photo of a couple of hand-made headbands on Instagram and said they were for Stella. However, the former Teen Mom 3 star also said that she couldn’t wait to put the headbands on her second child, which seemed to confirm that she hadn’t yet given birth.

Briana DeJesus and her Teen Mom 2 co-stars have been filming the eighth season of the MTV reality show for the past several months and soon, they will be seen together as a cast of five for the very first time.

Briana DeJesus appeared on 16 & Pregnant during her first pregnancy and after welcoming her first child, daughter Nova, with her former boyfriend, Devoin Austin, she was cast alongside Alexandra Sekella, Mackenzie McKee, and Katie Yeager in Teen Mom 3.

News of Briana DeJesus’ addition to Teen Mom 2 was first confirmed by MTV weeks ago. In a statement to Hollywood Life, the network explained that DeJesus was involved in a romance with a man named Luis. However, its hard to say whether or not the couple is still together today.

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which premieres on MTV on July 17 at 9 p.m.

