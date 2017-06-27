MTV Reveals ‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Premiere Date, Drops Teaser Trailer [Video]

Teen Mom 2 is gearing up for another season, and this time they’re adding a fifth cast member. Briana DeJesus, who starred in the failed Teen Mom 3 series, will make her debut with the show on July 17 at 9/8 Central when the show finally returns to air.

Those who have been waiting for the drama of this new season won’t have to wait much longer. With a premiere date set, it’s only a matter of time before we are able to see first hand the drama between the cast members that most fans of Teen Mom 2 have been keeping up with via the stars’ social media accounts.

MTV calls this new season “A mother of a summer,” with all of the women, except Leah Messer, either pregnant or delivering a baby during filming–meaning four new babies are about to make their debut on television.

Fans are likely waiting for the drama with Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry, both of whom have been incredibly open about what is going on in their lives via their social media platforms. Kailyn Lowry, who recently divorced ex-husband Javi Marroquin, also got pregnant with a third child around that time, though she took a long time to reveal the identity of the father.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS: It's going to be a Mother of a Summer when #TeenMom2 returns Monday, July 17th at 9/8c! ☀️???????? pic.twitter.com/13yuP0BOib — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom_OG) June 27, 2017

Doing what we do best. ???????? #TeenMom2 @mtv A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

Kailyn Lowry finally revealed to anxious Teen Mom 2 fans that the father of her child was actually a friend from her college named Chris Lopez. The pair dated briefly once she and Javi called it quits, but the pair has been on-again and off-again since, often sharing cryptic tweets about one another. Fans will definitely be ready to see Kailyn spill all the details about their life together in the newest season.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 are also likely waiting for the gossip about Jenelle Evans, which she will spill on the show. Although she once denied she was pregnant with daughter Ensley, this season it truly cannot be denied. She will also get engaged on the newest season to fiancé David Eason, in addition to duking out custody with her mother, Barbara, on the show.

Briana DeJesus will add a whole new dimension to the program, and an insider confirmed that she joined the cast partially because many of the other girls were not always agreeing to film or wanted less involvement in the series.

Baby Lo & I are in St. Thomas! ???????? No filter needed #gopro A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]