‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Billy Flynn Apologizes For Love Triangle, Says New Scripts Made For ‘Chabby’

Days Of Our Lives fans are not pleased that Chad DiMera and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) have decided to officially become a couple. However, there might be good news ahead. Actor Billy Flynn recently apologized to fans for the love triangle storyline. He also hinted that new head writer Ron Carlivati’s scripts are made for “Chabby.” Could viewers be seeing Chad and Abigail (Marci Miller) reunite in the future?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

Michael Fairman Soaps interviewed Billy Flynn and the two talked about a lot of things. One of the topics was “Chabby,” a soap opera couple that fans are passionate about. The people that play the characters are passionate about the storylines, too. Flynn explained the love triangle with Chad, Abigail, and Gabi. He said that he is just as frustrated with it as viewers are, saying the whole thing doesn’t make sense.

“So for me as an actor, when I have to go from: Abigail passing away, to then Gabi, to Abigail coming back, to all of a sudden I still have feelings for Gabi, which doesn’t make sense, because why wouldn’t I just be back with Abigail? That can be tricky!”

However, the actor also explained what was going through Chad’s mind when Abigail turned up alive. The last time he saw Abby on Days Of Our Lives, she was mentally unstable and set fire to a hospital. Then, she fled Salem and with Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) help, she faked her death. Upon returning to Salem, she spent quite a bit of time stalking Chad and Gabi, and hiding out in her mother’s attic.

“What I was playing was that he was unsure of who he was getting back. He had his son to worry about at the same time. He doesn’t want to hurt anybody. Chad knew Gabi had feelings for him… This terrible thing happened to Abigail with this mental illness, and how do you deal with that as a man? Maybe, it was his fault. I think Chad is starting to begin to want to run away, because he feels like maybe he is the problem and he is scared, and he is not showing it, because he is a DiMera. So him being one foot in and one foot out with Abby isn’t crazy … he is terrified. He loves her so much that he is so afraid if he says the wrong thing, or does the wrong thing, she is going to break.”

With new head writer Ron Carlivati, what can fans expect with Chad and Abigail? While the actor couldn’t give specific Days Of Our Lives spoilers, he did tease good things might be coming for “Chabby” fans. Flynn said Carlivati understands who Chad is and how important he is to the show. The new head writer also gets that there is a good and bad side to Chad DiMera. While it is important to let that bad boy out sometimes, not at the expense of losing his heart.

“I am excited about Ron’s material, because he knows what Chad and Abigail are. I think for me in that storyline that’s great. I think Chabby will be a huge focus for the 18-49 demo, as well they should be moving forward. You will see some things out of character for Chad. Normally, I would never talk about this process, but we have been asking fans to hang in there for six months. Thanks to them, and NBC, we got renewed. Chad is going to be provoking people and chasing Gabi, and causing conflict for business. But when you look at what he does it’s a distraction from everything that is important to him which is Abby, and his son.”

Several months ago, executive producer Ken Corday teased that he wanted fans to root for Chad and Abigail. Despite the love triangle and the divorce, which is being finalized this week, he made it sound like the couple may reunite one day. Based on what Billy Flynn said, it sounds like there might be good news ahead for “Chabby” fans. Now, viewers just have to wait for Ron Carlivati’s new scripts to air on NBC to see if he can undo the damage caused by the previous writers.

What do you think of what Billy Flynn revealed about “Chabby” and the new scripts? Do you want Chad and Abigail to get back together on Days Of Our Lives?

