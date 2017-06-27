Jared Leto’s Next Project Could Be Science Fiction

We’ve seen Jared Leto play almost every role imaginable across different genres in film and television. Aside from being the lead vocalist and songwriter of the band Thirty Seconds to Mars, the talented and versatile actor has done TV drama series, superhero films such as Suicide Squad, slasher films like Urban Legend and, if speculations are correct, the next project he could be doing is science fiction.

At the moment, no official word from Jared Leto has been released regarding the specifics of his future projects or if he will be involved in it as an actor or otherwise. However, the latest announcement by Jared Leto’s firm hints that the actor and entrepreneur is keen on pursuing a project related to sci-fi or parapsychology.

According to Variety, Jared Leto’s Paradox and Jerrick Media recently announced a partnership to produce original content. The content-generation deal agreement was made between Los Angeles-based Paradox and Omni, a magazine whose rights was purchased by Jerrick Media in 2012.

Omni is both a science and science fiction magazine published between 1978 and 1995 for the U.S. and U.K markets. During its run, it published fantasy and science fiction short stories by famous authors such as William Gibson, George RR Martin, and Isaac Asimov. The magazine also published articles on a variety of topics on science and parapsychology.

For Jared Leto, partnering with Omni magazine is like a nostalgic trip back to his childhood days. The actor revealed that he has always been interested in parapsychology and science fiction and was a reader of the magazine in the past.

“Omni was an incredibly important part of my childhood. The magazine exposed me to the world of science and fiction through the work of some of the world’s best writers. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and bringing these stories to life and breaking some rules while we do it.”

As for Jerrick Media founder Rick Schwartz, partnering with Leto is a perfect fit. In a statement, Schwartz praised Jared for his creativity and fearlessness.

“Omni is one of the crown jewels in the Jerrick portfolio. I can’t think of a better person to partner with in developing its content than Jared, whose career has been defined by fearlessness, otherworldly talent and creative risk taking.”

It will not be Jared Leto’s first foray into the world beyond mainstream media. According to AOL, the Suicide Squad actor produced a series back in the AOL Build in 2015. Titled Beyond the Horizon, it is an interview series that covers a diverse mix of topics such as spirituality, space exploration and online privacy and government surveillance issues. Among the luminaries featured in the series were Vice President Al Gore, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, spiritual author Deepak Chopra and CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

