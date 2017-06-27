Penalties For The Uninsured And 22 Million Lose Coverage? — Senate Republicans Alter Health Care Bill [Video]

Senate Republicans altered the newly drafted health care bill and quickly drew wrath from Democrats and even some fellow GOP members. At issue is a new Congressional Budget Office report (CPO) that states 22 million will lose health coverage under the bill, by the year 2026. Also, the new revisions would result in penalties for those who are uninsured. Democrats held a press conference calling for unity in fighting against the newly revised health care bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hopes to have a vote on the bill H.R. 1628, Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017, before the Senate breaks for the Fourth of July holiday, according to a CNN report. You may read the most recent version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 for H.R. 1628 at the U.S. Senate.

In order to pass the bill through the Senate, Republicans need 50 votes out of 52 senators. Currently, five Republican senators have voiced their opposition to the bill and Democrats are working overtime to point out the bill’s flaws. Hillary Clinton recently tweeted about the bill, referring to the GOP as the “death party” should they pass the Health Care bill. A three-year plan to squash Medicaid expansion has drawn outrage from many. There is a valid concern that the Medicaid expansion phase out will not only result in more uninsured, but the loss of life as people will no longer be able to afford health care. Citizens at the 100 percent poverty level would qualify for Medicaid, but those at the poverty level who need to qualify for tax breaks would find those breaks diminished. The bill sees a large reduction for tax breaks in many areas.

You can learn more about the revised health care bill at the National Conference of State Legislators.

According to the CPO report, the revised health care bill would reduce the federal deficit by $321 billion between the years of 2017 and 2026. What do you think about the newly drafted and revised health care bill? Do you think the GOP will get their bill passed with 50 signatures?

Feel free to leave your comments and opinions in the section below. Make sure to watch the videos and read some of the tweets from Democratic leaders below.

BREAKING: 22 million Americans will have their health care taken away under the @SenateGOP #Trumpcare bill. Still mean, still bad. pic.twitter.com/sKreGxArqY — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) June 26, 2017

Sen. McCain on CBO score saying 22 million more to be uninsured by 2026: "Well, obviously that's not good news" https://t.co/WyCjEwXpk1 pic.twitter.com/Q5vLIicXGP — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 26, 2017

Senate Republicans to add penalties for being uninsured in ObamaCare repeal bill: report https://t.co/vzcC83MDYi pic.twitter.com/1HLDXC0ZAB — The Hill (@thehill) June 25, 2017

I just got the latest numbers on the @SenateGOP "health care" bill — and there are 22 million reasons we need to fight it. pic.twitter.com/cSXqoKWygF — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 27, 2017

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]