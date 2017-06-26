‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: James Depaiva Makes Debut This Week-Will He Be The One Who Helps Sam?

A new character on General Hospital is about to make his debut this week. Longtime soap actor, James DePaiva, will be heading to Port Charles in a few days. Viewers have been wondering exactly what role he would be playing ever since it was announced earlier this month that he would be joining the ABC soap. Now the wait is finally over.

According to a brand new teaser that General Hospital sent out on Monday, DePaiva will be playing the role of a doctor at GH. Many fans might have suspected that was the case when Frank Valentini made the announcement video showing the actor on set looking over a script. The executive producer teased fans by saying, “Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the hospital…”

Another revelation from the preview concerning DePaiva’s General Hospital debut is that he will be involved in Sam Morgan’s health crisis story line. In fact, the video was talking about what was wrong with Sam. She is having strange hallucinations and panic attacks that is affecting her life with Jason, her kids, and those around her. This has fans concerned that maybe Kelly Monaco is leaving the daytime drama. However, that is most likely false. At least nothing has been officially determined to think that rumor could really be true.

Sam is seen in a hospital room talking with the new doctor in town. He asks if she is okay, so maybe she has another hallucination while he is there, or she could be seeking medical help to find out what is wrong with her. Jason will be concerned for her as well, so he may urge her to seek treatment as well.

Now that everyone knows that James DePaiva is definitely coming in as part of the General Hospital staff, it will be interesting to see what kind of physician he will turn out to be and if he could have some sort of connection to anyone in Port Charles. His name has not yet been revealed, but viewers will find out soon enough.

There is also a rumor going around that Michael Easton, who plays the role of Dr. Hamilton Finn, is leaving the soap. If that should happen to be true, this new doc could be brought in to take his place. Hopefully he is just being added to the roster of much needed doctors at General Hospital and Easton will still be sticking around.

Will this new doctor be the one who will determine why Sam Morgan is having these episodes? Would you like to see him related to someone in town?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]