‘Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom’ Set Photos Revealed, Boaters Paid To Move Vessels

Jurassic World 2 is in the works currently and the Fallen Kingdom sequel is getting pretty busy in Oahu, Hawaii. Boat owners were likely happy that their area of the island was utilized for the shoot considering around 60 recreational boaters were all paid to move their vessels, according to Hawaii News Now.

Five commercial boat tours were paid handsomely for this project as they had to cancel their tours for the shoot. The boaters were paid $1,000 each and they were well accommodated to secure their boats at another location. The state gets $200,000 for the use of the harbor. The funds that go into renting the venue and the facilitation of the event will in turn go back into the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Boating Division.

Filming in that area will continue through the 29th of this month and those paid found it worth the cost of entertainment.

The working title of the movie was Ancient Futures and there was footage of trucks mobilizing a triceratops and other set pieces on Kamehameha Highway.

There were also some Twitter posts by Reel News Hawaii and the Bryce Dallas Howard Network feeds. One of them looked like skeletal remains of a prop dinosaur and another of Claire Dearing in what seemed to be one of those transport spheres seen in the first Jurassic World movie.

For the next few weeks Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom will be filming on the island. Stars Chris Pratt, Justice Smith, Ted Levine, Daniella Pineda, and Howard are now on the island.

There have been rumors going around about a teaser trailer breaking at the 2017 San Diego Comic Con, but Universal Pictures informed Jurassic Outpost that there isn’t one planned currently. It would be nice though if they changed their mind about it. After all, Universal had marketed previous movies from the franchise in different ways.

One interesting method was to text Universal to pick up an exclusive poster, so who knows what they’ll have fans texting for when this film debuts.

Do you think the title will have anything to do with the park re-establishing itself?

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to debut come June 22, 2018. Will the 3D effects of this film be better than before?

[Featured Image by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images]