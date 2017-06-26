Marvel’s ‘Inhumans’ TV Series Has A Premiere Date On ABC And Two New Posters

Fans have been waiting for it and they have finally received the premiere date they’ve been wanting to hear for so long. ABC has revealed the premiere date for Marvel’s Inhumans TV and it is set to be a part of the new fall line-up, but that is after the first two episodes will get the IMAX theater treatment. Oh, making matters even better is that ABC revealed a new Inhumans poster as well, and it is awesome.

Marvel brings another TV series to ABC this fall

As reported by Yahoo TV, Marvel’s Inhumans is going to make its small screen premiere on Friday, Sept. 29. This is going to follow a two-week run in IMAX theaters where fans will be able to view the first two episodes of the series on the big screen.

The interesting thing about this is that Marvel is going to finally allow a TV series to make it into theaters even though they keep those two worlds quite separated. There have been some mentions of The Avengers and other movie happenings on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but never any real crossover.

Now, there won’t be crossovers on Inhumans as of this time, but the IMAX run will be a way for Marvel to see how a TV series does financially in a theater.

Black Bolt, Medusa, and Maximus rule in this official poster for “Marvel’s #Inhumans“! @theinhumans pic.twitter.com/EoCFJjptEX — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 26, 2017

In the new poster, you can see the lead characters front and center with Maximus the Mad, Black Bolt, and Medusa. The symbol that surrounds them is one that fans of Black Bolt will be very familiar with as he has had it for decades even if it is altered a bit.

From movie to TV show, Inhumans is a long-time coming

A couple of years ago, Inhumans was listed as one of the major movies set to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As reported by Inquisitr in April of last year, the movie was suddenly taken off of Marvel’s release schedule and no longer set to hit theaters in July of 2019.

There wasn’t a lot of information as to why it was removed, but months later, ABC revealed that Inhumans was going to become a TV show instead, as reported by SlashFilm. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige kept saying that an Inhumans movie was definitely going to happen, and it still might, but for now, there will be weekly episodes in the fall.

Marvel has been extremely successful with characters on the small screen and big screen, but they haven’t really mingled together yet. Inhumans will have its chance in IMAX theaters for a short run, but it is indeed a television show and will remain as such for the time being and starting this fall. One can only sit and wonder if those in Marvel’s TV universe will ever meet those in the cinematic universe, but it’s fun to think about.

[Featured Image by Michael Muller/ABC Television Network