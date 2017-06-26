‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Heartbreaking News Could Change Everything For Chad & Abigail

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that it will be a big week in Salem. In addition to the kick off of a huge murder mystery storyline, one of fan favorite couple will get some very heartbreaking news.

According to TV Overmind, Chad and Abigail’s relationship is officially over. The pair will get the news that their quickie divorce has been finalized, and although they have both stated that they’ve moved on from the marriage, it will be a heartbreaking revelation for both of them as they get confirmation that they are not longer married.

As Days of our Lives fans know, Chad and Abigail both knew that their divorce was set to be finalized, but neither of them was really ready to let the other one go. Chad is not happy about Abigail’s upcoming marriage to Dario Hernandez as she tries to help keep him from being deported. Chad thinks that Abigail is going through with the marriage for all the wrong reasons, and he is upset with his ex-wife for doing something that he believes is foolish.

However, Chad has moved on as well. Days of our Lives fans watched Chad and Gabi got back together while they were stranded on a deserted island waiting to be rescued after a tragic plane crash. Thankfully, everyone got off of the island alive, and the two are now back in Salem with their children and a brand new relationship. However, being home has made Chad confused about his feelings yet again. Does he want to start a new life with Gabi, or should he try to win Abigail back and save her from making the mistake of marrying Dario?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad is likely to push Gabi away in the upcoming weeks as he looks into the real reason why Abigail has agreed to marry Dario. Chad will probably be forced to confront his feelings for both Gabi and Abby, and could even bust in on the wedding to stop the mother of his child from making the biggest mistake of her life.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of our Lives spoilers? Do you want to see Chad with Gabi or Abigail?

