Tamra Judge And Vicki Gunvalson Feud Still Going Strong Ahead Of The ‘RHOC’ Premiere

Tamra Judge is firing back at her former friend Vicki Gunvalson. The two fell apart two seasons ago when it was revealed that Brooks Ayers faked having cancer while appearing on the Real Housewives of Orange County. It put a rift in Judge’s friendship with Gunvalson and things took a turn for the worse last season. When the cast took a trip to Ireland, everything ended badly. The addition of Kelly Dodd added tension to the already strained friendship and Season 12 is going to show more of that.

With the season premiere of the Real Housewives of Orange County just a few weeks away, tension is boiling. According to All About the Tea, Tamra Judge threw shade at Vicki Gunvalson during a podcast with Heather McDonald last week. She is convinced her former friend is behind some vicious rumors that have been shared across social media. While Gunvalson has not denied talking about Tamra and her marriage to Eddie Judge, it seems like she just doesn’t care. Tamra Judge has been working to get Kelly Dodd to turn on Vicki, especially because the two were such a force to be reckoned with during Season 11. Everything fans thought they knew about this friendship is about to be taken to a new level.

Rumors of infidelity and other secrets have plagued Tamra and Eddie Judge since their relationship began. The accusations coming to light now are from an incident several years ago when the Real Housewives of Orange County star did some recording with a famous boy-band member. Judge is convinced that Vicki Gunvalson is behind the rumors and is intent on trying to ruin her family. There have been several issues with her children with Simon Barney and this constant battle with rumors isn’t helping to win them over. In fact, Tamra went nuts when Kelly Dodd mentioned her daughter when the cast was filming in Ireland.

Happy anniversary babe ???????? ????I love you SO much ❤️ cheers to growing old together ????#husbandandwife #ipromisetoalwaysloveyou #4yearsago A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

As the premiere of Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County approaches, fans are anxious to see how things are going to go down with Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. Kelly Dodd teaming up with anyone other than Vicki seems odd, especially because the two were dead set on creating waves within the group. With all that is going on during the upcoming season, there is no telling what is going to happen and who is going to throw who under the bus.

