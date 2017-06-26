Gretchen Rossi Thanks Slade Smiley For Support As She Returns Her Dramatic Return To ‘RHOC’

Gretchen Rossi is surprising everyone this year by returning partially to The Real Housewives of Orange County. While Andy Cohen has hinted that Gretchen and her boyfriend Slade Smiley both want to return full time to the show, Rossi is returning in a limited capacity. Based on the previews, it sounds like she’s just returning to cause some trouble with her old co-star, Tamra Judge. Rossi is returning to discuss the rumors that Tamra’s husband is supposedly gay. This was a rumor that surfaced last year thanks to Vicki Gunvalson.

According to a new Instagram post, Gretchen Rossi is now thanking her long-time partner Slade for being supportive in regards to her dreams and her business decisions. And it sounds like he’s been very supportive of her brief return to the show, even though he may not have the best reputation when it comes to the wives. He was on the first season of The Real Housewives of Orange County because he was dating one of the wives, and then he popped up later dating another wife. Now, he’s planning on getting married to Gretchen, who was once on the show as a full-time wife. In other words, one can imagine he’s excited to see his future wife back on the show.

Waking up to my best friend everyday is such a blessing. Thank you @sladesmiley for being there every step of the way…helping make my dreams come true ????????❤️ #grateful #GetGlamwithGretchen A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

While Gretchen Rossi didn’t exactly mention Slade in regards to The Real Housewives of Orange County, the post did come shortly after previews for the show were released, where she’s caught discussing the rumors. Plus, Bravo had hinted that people from the past would come back to the show and Lydia McLaughlin is confirmed to return to the show.

One has to wonder if the producers would want to bring her back on the show if things go well this season. They could make that decision based on the ratings that the show gets when it returns. In the past, these shows have done well when people return to the show after years of being absent.

What do you think of Gretchen Rossi’s post where she gives thanks Slade Smiley for his support? Do you think she’s referring to her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]