Melania Trump Appears In New 2017 Congressional Picnic White House Video — Glamorous As A Hollywood ‘Picture’

The White House just uploaded the attached video, titled “The 2017 Congressional Picnic,” to the official White House YouTube channel. The video is quickly gaining views, with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump appearing as the leading man and leading lady in the 52-second snippet. The video reminds one of an old Hollywood movie, replete with glamour and a soundtrack that’s jazzy and elegant.

The video is every bit the Hollywood movie that displays the moviemaker President Trump said he wanted to become, when Mr. Trump was interviewed for the show called OBJECTified: Donald Trump, as reported by the Inquisitr. Both videos, “The 2017 Congressional Picnic” and the OBJECTified: Donald Trump interview, can be seen below. In OBJECTified: Donald Trump, Harvey Levin walks around Mr. Trump’s apartment in Trump Tower and speaks with him about everything from his childhood to playing baseball to his unrequited desires to make movies.

However, while watching “The 2017 Congressional Picnic,” viewers can see President Trump ushering Melania ahead as his leading lady and view Mr. Trump catching a glimpse of the camera as he holds both hands outward to greet his adoring fans. There are rolling track shots across the White House lawn, an adorable little girl frolicking around, and President Trump doing a double fist punch in the air.

In the video, Melania walks ahead of President Trump and shows off her grid-print dress that has been hailed as the perfect picnic dress.

As reported by ABC News, Melania has been called a homebody, so outings that feature the first lady are a big deal.

Trumps Featured In White House Video, Bring Back “Camelot” Glamour

Many fans of the Trump Family write on social media about President Trump and Melania Trump bringing back old Hollywood glamour and a Camelot feel to the White House. As seen in the above photo, Melania wore a Gilles Mendel silk chiffon gown with Manolo Blahnik pumps as she attended a recent wedding.

However, just like the movies, others wonder how much of the Hollywood image is real and how much is the smoke and mirrors of CGI-enhanced moviemaking.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]