Rob Dyrdek and his wife, Bryiana, are expecting their second child together.

On Instagram on Saturday, June 24, the couple shared a series of Instagram photos and videos in which they revealed Bryiana’s pregnancy and confirmed they would be welcoming a baby girl later this year.

During what appeared to be a gender reveal party in Los Angeles, Rob Dyrdek and his wife shared footage of them popping a balloon together and learning that their second child was a girl with tons of pink confetti, which exploded out of the balloon once they popped it.

Rob Dyrdek and Bryiana tied the knot in September 2015 after a Disney-themed proposal months prior and in September 2016, they welcomed their son Kodah Dash Dyrdek.

In a later post on Instagram, Bryiana revealed the sweet way in which she informed her husband of nearly three years that she was pregnant with his second child. In the post, Bryiana said that she had arranged for a private date night at their home and surprised Dyrdek with 100 white balloons and several gifts, which hinted at her pregnancy.

Although she first suggested their date night was nothing special, she presented Rob Dyrdek with the first series of gifts, which were photos of Kodah. However, while Kodah was wearing a shirt that said “big brother” and a “welcome baby” balloon, he was too excited to notice the details. Then, after opening the photos, Rob Dyrdek’s wife presented him with a positive pregnancy test that she had taken hours prior.

Since revealing her pregnancy to Rob Dyrdek, Bryiana explained, she and her husband had been praying for a little girl.

In other Rob Dyrdek news, the Ridiculousness host recently suffered the tragic loss of his former friend and co-star, Christopher “Big Black” Boykin. As fans may recall, Dyrdek and Boykin starred on three seasons of Rob & Big years ago before going their separate ways.

Following the passing of Boykin, Dyrdek shared a series of throwback photos of the two of them together on Instagram and revealed his former co-star had met his son Kodah before his death.

