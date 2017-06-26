Shannon Beador Talks Weight Gain And Shares Before-And-After Photos

Shannon Beador has been keeping a low profile while filming the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, as she’s been focusing on her home, her husband, and her family. Shannon’s husband, David Beador, cheated on her a few years ago, and she has been working on trusting him again. It sounds like Beador is learning how to love him again and trust him, and she doesn’t believe that he is going to cheat on her again. However, it sounds like his affair and the lack of trust in their marriage has resulted in some health issues.

In the media, Shannon Beador has been slammed for gaining weight. While she hasn’t directly blamed the affair, she has revealed that her body completely shut down after learning that her husband had cheated on her. According to a new Instagram post, Shannon Beador is now breaking her silence in regards to her weight gain, and she’s showing off some before-and-after pictures. She also revealed that she had personal goals to get back to the way she looked at one point in time. Beador is seeing her doctor, and she’s getting fit again with a personal trainer. However, it takes time to lose the weight she has gained over the past year.

In the before and after pictures, fans can clearly see that Shannon Beador has gained weight. She looks bigger in the face and she’s covering her body in the after picture. It’s clear that she’s feeling insecure about her weight gain, and Tamra Judge has already offered her help in losing the weight. No word on how the weight loss is going or if she has decided to lose the weight.

Date night… ❤️ A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Beador may open up about her weight gain on this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She has revealed that her husband’s betrayal was rough on her and her family, but she decided to stay married and wanted to work things out. Maybe the weight gain had to do with the trust issues, as her self-confidence hit rock bottom.

What do you think of Shannon Beador’s weight gain? Are you surprised how much she has gained now that you see the before-and-after pictures?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]