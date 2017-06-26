Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith To Be A Dad Again? ‘It’s A Boy’ He Announces

Jenelle Evans has been busy with her own family over the past couple of months, including going to court to fight to get her son back. She’s also been focusing on her daughter Ensley and getting her home ready for the summer. Evans has asked for property advice, including how to clear grassy areas. However, it sounds like her ex-boyfriend and Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, is far from her mind. On Teen Mom 2, Jenelle and Nathan decided to focus on a custody agreement, where they could both spend time with their son.

But it sounds like Nathan may have his hands full soon, as it sounds like he is about to become a father again. Even though he was dating a woman named Jessica for a long time, it sounds like he has found someone new, who simply goes by the name “A. Lynn” on Twitter. According to a new tweet, it sounds like Jenelle Evans‘ ex-boyfriend is about to become a father again, as he shared a tweet that could heavily hint that he’s about to become a father to a little baby boy once again. No word on when this little baby will make his arrival.

Well… Weouttababyitzaboy #attcomerical and for anyone who didn't get that… IT's A BOY!!! @lanhardt — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) June 25, 2017

Jenelle Evans hasn’t said anything about her ex-boyfriend possibly becoming a father again. One can imagine that she doesn’t really care too much about what Nathan is doing these days. In fact, she may be focusing on her relationship with her mother, as it has been ruined thanks to the Jace custody battle.

However, one can imagine that Evans hopes that Nathan will be more involved with this new baby than he has been with Kaiser. For a long time, Jenelle Evans tried to get him to hang out with his son but struggled to understand why Nathan would prefer to go to the gym rather than see his son.

Not much is known about Griffith’s new girlfriend, but she may make an appearance on Teen Mom 2, as Nathan may return as well. They still share Kaiser, so it is possible that he will make an appearance or two.

Happy Father's Day my love @GroundLevelUp Today was simply perfect ???? pic.twitter.com/inrI3i8hFL — A.lynn (@lanhardt) June 18, 2017

What do you think of Nathan possibly becoming a father again? Do you think Jenelle Evans will say something about it?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]