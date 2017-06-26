Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter after arriving home from her vacation in St. Thomas and revealed she was experiencing a pregnancy craving.

As she prepares to give birth to her third child, the Teen Mom 2 star is remaining quite active on social media and continuing to chronicle her pregnancy.

“I want spaghetti,” Kailyn Lowry proclaimed to fans on June 24.

Kailyn Lowry also hinted that she may be experiencing trouble sleeping in an additional tweet. However, that may be due to all the traveling she’s been doing in recent weeks. As fans may have noticed, Kailyn Lowry traveled to Puerto Rico earlier this month for a solo vacation without her kids. Then, shortly after returning to the states, the longtime reality star reunited with her two sons, seven-year-old Isaac and three-year-old Lincoln, for a vacation in St. Thomas.

Throughout her vacations, Kailyn Lowry has shared several photos with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Although Kailyn Lowry has tweeted often about her pregnancy, she doesn’t seem to have had many cravings in recent weeks. Instead, she seems to be quite happy and content as her family of three prepares to turn into a family of four.

Kailyn Lowry’s baby news was first confirmed in late February.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry’s third child was fathered by Chris Lopez but after a baby-related tweet on Twitter in early January, he seemed to go radio-silent in regard to the issue and in February, Lowry confirmed she was single. Since then, Lowry has confirmed they are no longer in touch.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

While Kailyn Lowry will soon be forced to raise her third child without help, she continues to co-parent her two oldest sons, Isaac and Lincoln, with their fathers, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively.

As for her due date, Lowry hasn’t confirmed an exact date but has said she will give birth this summer.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, who was added to the show earlier this year, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which will premiere on MTV sometime later this summer.

