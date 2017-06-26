Duggar Family Feud: Jeremy Slams Derick’s Lack Of Job? Michelle Duggar Interferes

The Duggar family is facing yet another controversy, as new rumors suggest there is a feud brewing between the husbands of Jill and Jinger Duggar. Jeremy Vuolo reportedly criticizes Derick Dillard for not working. To add more to that, the Duggar matriarch, Michelle, already had to interfere.

Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy, is an ordained minister, and he believes that a man should work to provide for his family. Derick, meanwhile, is a missionary. He and his wife Jill Duggar just returned completed a missionary work in Central America. But asking fans for monetary support for their mission trips allegedly does not sit well with Jeremy, as reported by Celeb Dirty Laundry.

According to the publication, a recent sermon that Jeremy gave seemed to throw shade at Jill and Derick. He reportedly criticized those who commit themselves to religious study instead of working to support themselves. Fans have also noticed that they do not follow each other on social media, which fueled speculations that they are not in good terms.

The situation is said to have gone out of hand already, and Michelle Duggar had to speak out about it. She reportedly wrote in a blog about focusing on their similarities rather than their differences, although she did not directly mention her sons-in-law.

This is not the first time that Jill and Derick have come under fire for their lack of a traditional job. In 2015, they had to refund money to those who donated after their missionary trips were scrutinized, per Hollywood Take. They asked for financial support for their missionary work in El Salvador, but when they took frequent breaks and returned to Arkansas for an extended vacation, people raised questions as to where the family gets their money to finance such trips. In February, they asked for a $1 a day pledge for their feeding activities in El Salvador. Before they return to the States last month to prepare for the birth of their second child, Jill and Derick once again asked for continued support and directed the readers to the Dillard Family Ministries donation page.

Jill Duggar’s net worth is estimated to be around $400,000, but that’s a rough take given the lack of supporting evidence, per Romper. She stars in the family’s reality show, Counting On, which pays the cast an estimated $25,000 to $75,000 per episode. She also co-authored a book titled Growing Up Duggar, with sisters Jessa, Jinger and Jana.

