Did Miranda Lambert Diss Blake Shelton? She Admits Enjoying The Process Of Her Breakup Album

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton both recorded a breakup album after their divorce. What should be a difficult time because of the heartbreak seems to have turned out to be a great experience for the 33-year-old songstress. During an interview with BuzzFeed, the Grammy Award winner was asked by a member of the Community what her favorite album or song to record was.

“I don’t have a favorite song or album because they’re all my babies. They’re like my dogs,” she explained. “But I really enjoyed the process of this last record called The Weight of These Wings because I took my time on it and spent over a year writing for it, and I sort of got to explore my songwriting in a different way than I ever have before.”

Miranda appeared more relaxed and confident talking about her album unlike over a year ago when she was about to release her post-divorce single “Vice” which was part of The Weight of These Wings. She confessed to Billboard that she was nervous as hell because she’s been away from the music scene for a year and worried that people may not accept it. Lambert revealed that she spent months writing, recording and trying to live a normal life in preparation for the release of her new album.

“Every record I’ve ever made has been a reflection of where I am right then in my life, however old I am. And I’ve never held back at all. But this time,” Miranda added, hinting the attention paid to her divorce from Blake, “with what I happened to be going through in my life, being honest was never really a choice. Everybody knew anyway. So I just said, I’m gonna journal it, and — good days and bad days — use it for my art.”

Miranda Lambert have come a long way ever since her divorce from Blake Shelton and music seems to have played a big role in helping her cope up with the heartbreak. CMT reported that the Pistol Annies member explained to Delilah radio show what “Tin Man” was all about because some people have a love/hate relationship with her song.

“Sometimes you have to be reminded of the bad times so you can stay strong. The biggest blessing of pain is the reward on the other side,” she said. “It’s a hard one, but it’s good. It’s the kind of song that makes you feel everything — even if you don’t want to. It’s so therapeutic, right? That’s what music does. It gets you through it. Then you can feel it and then turn on something really happy.”

With the help of her music, Miranda Lambert may have found it easier to embrace the pain of her divorce from Blake Shelton – and the process seems to have paid off. The Texan country artist has won several awards including the Album of The Year for The Weight of These Wings at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

When Miranda received her award, she appeared to have indirectly dissed Blake in her acceptance speech. She told the audience: “I just want to say thank you for letting me ease my heartbreak and sharing it with me.”

Lambert and Shelton have both confessed having a hard time after their divorce. The Voice coach revealed to Billboard that it was only six months after his breakup when he recorded the vocals for some of his songs in his latest album If I’m Honest which made it difficult for him.

“When you have a broken heart — at least, when I do — you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell.” For a while, Shelton stayed with Adam Levine. “As close as we have been, we got even closer.”

Since it’s been almost two years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton officially ended their marriage, the exes may have finally moved on from the heartbreak with the help of their current partners Anderson East and Gwen Stefani.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]