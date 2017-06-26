Did Chris Brown And Karrueche Tran’s BF Quavo Fight? Online Videos Spark Rumors Of Violent Encounter At BET

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran’s boyfriend, Quavo, are now subject of rumors after footage of an alleged violent altercation at a parking lot emerged online after the two attended this year’s BET Awards.

According to Hollywood Life, videos showing Migos members Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset in the same parking garage as Chris emerged online, causing fans to speculate about a possible brawl brewing.

In one of the videos, the 28-year-old solo artist can be seen casually leaning by his white car while the three rappers seem to be getting worked up. Another one shows the Migos being escorted out by security personnel.

Based on the report, the clips that caused quite a fuss online about Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran’s boyfriend Quavo’s altercation were not conclusive enough to confirm whether or not the men did engage in a fist fight.

Despite that, many still wondered about it considering that Chris and Quavo are now considered as rivals: one being Karrueche Tran’s ex, while the other is rumored to be her new boyfriend.

To top that off, Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran did not exactly part peacefully. As a matter of fact, the 29-year-old model and 28-year-old singer’s breakup was messy, especially after the artist got served with a temporary restraining order filed by the model.

Because of this, Karrueche reportedly was stressed out about this year’s BET Awards after learning that her ex, who pushed her to apply for the TRO due to threats of violence after their split, would be performing at the event.

A lil footage of the Chris brown & Migos altercation #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/CjyDxlfCmp — Chyna????Strippa???? (@ChynaStrippa) June 26, 2017

Migos after a fight with Chris Brown & Company broke out after the #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/dm2o64JaAW — FREEISH (@freeishco) June 26, 2017

In fact, a source told Hollywood Life that the model was worried about a “messy run-in” at the event because of the TRO against Brown.

“Karrueche is stressing out about the BET’s this weekend,” the insider revealed per a June 22 report from Hollywood Life.

“Things have been going well with Quavo, so she wants to be by his side at the awards show. But, she fears that might not be possible.”

Per the report, Quavo performed with the Migos at Sunday’s BET Awards while Chris Brown also attended as a guest performer. To take the pressure to another level, the Migos member reportedly wanted his rumored girlfriend in attendance when he takes the stage.

“Quavo wants her to be by his side during the event, especially since he’s performing,” the insider reveals, explaining that this was a source of pressure for the 29-year-old model since she does not want to provoke her ex by showing up with her rumored new beau.

“She knows, first hand, how impulsive and unpredictable Chris can be. So, she wants to avoid the possibility of a big fight on the red carpet.”

Fortunately, Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran did not have a personal encounter at the BET Awards even though the singer performed on stage just as the model joined the audience, the Daily Mail reported.

The TRO, which requires a 100-yard distance between the former couple, was served to the singer on her birthday after the model received a threatening text message from her ex.

“I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events,” Chris Brown’s message to his ex reads, per the Daily Mail.

Do you think Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran’s BF had an encounter based on the videos above? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week]