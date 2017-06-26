‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Is Jamie Lannister Azor Ahai?

With only two seasons of Game of Thrones remaining, many questions remain unanswered. Among the biggest of these questions is the identity of the prophesied Azor Ahai. There are many theories about which character may turn out to be this heroic figure who will vanquish the darkness and bring light to the world. The characters most commonly believed as strong candidates are Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, but recently another, less obvious, character has been proposed as the fulfillment of this Game of Thrones theory — Jamie Lannister. On first thought, this seems very unlikely, but the case for the Lannister with the golden hand being ultimately revealed as Azor Ahai is fairly strong.

The first obvious objection to Jamie Lannister being this hero who has been so fervently sought by multiple characters throughout Game of Thrones is that he is not a Targaryen. Or is he? As Nerdist points out, it’s possible that Jamie and Cersei Lannister are not the children of Tywin and Joanna, but rather are the children of the Mad King Aerys and Joanna. It has been suggested that the Mad King was in love with Joanna and raped her. Most who believe that the rape happened have assumed that Tyrion is the child it produced, but the Lannister twins makes sense if you think about it. Their incestuous relationship is not uncommon among Targaryens. They have the golden hair of Targaryens. And Cersei is similar to the Mad King in that she seems to be going mad herself and she set fire to the kingdom in the same way Aerys did. So it is possible that Jamie has Targaryen blood.

The prophecy of the rebirth of Azor Ahai says that when he went to temper a sword he had forged in water, it broke. Taken symbolically, Jamie Lannister’s personal breakdown in the pool with Brienne of Tarth in Season 3 of Game of Thrones could fulfill this part of the prophecy. He even declares himself, not the Kingslayer, but Jamie — a sort of rebirth if you will.

The next time Azor Ahai goes to temper his sword, he does so by plunging it into the heart of a lion. Consider that the lion is the Lannister sigil. When Jamie released Tyrion from captivity in Season 4, Tyrion killed Tywin, the patriarch of the Lannisters. Jamie caused Tywin’s death. This could be the metaphorical plunging of the sword into the heart of a lion.

The final tempering of his sword happens when Azor Ahai plunges his sword into the heart of his wife, Nissa Nissa, which could mean that Jamie is going to kill Cersei in Season 7 or 8 of Game of Thrones. This would also fulfill the prophecy that Cersei received that her “little brother” would kill her. She has always assumed that would be Tyrion, but Jamie was born minutes after her, so he is also her little brother.

The prophecy of Azor Ahai is just one of many that Game of Thrones fans can’t wait to see play out when it returns to HBO on July 16.

[Featured Image by HBO]