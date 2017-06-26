Meek Mill Says He ‘Doesn’t Even Fight’—’Love & Hip Hop’ Tammy Rivera Says Safaree Should Have Hit Him

Meek Mill says he “doesn’t even fight,” claiming that he had “no beef” with the rapper. Meanwhile, Love & Hip Hop star Tammy Rivera said that Safaree should have taken a swing at the rapper during the infamous showdown that allegedly went down on Friday.

There’s “no beef”

Meek Mill is claiming to barely know Safaree Samuels, let alone enough to get into a fight with him. TMZ caught the “Glow Up” rapper after a day party during BET Weekend in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Meek said that there was “no beef” with Safaree and he wasn’t even sure how “they got us confused with that type of stuff.”

“I’m a boss. I’m a don. I don’t even fight.”

Meek Mill’s entourage allegedly ran up on the Love & Hip Hop star while the “Whatever You Need” rapper casually hopped out of his car.

Safaree did not end up getting hurt but it appears that Mill couldn’t care less about the entire situation.

Safaree should have taken a swing at Meek?

Meanwhile, TMZ also caught Love & Hip Hop star Tammy Rivera as she was heading to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for the BET Awards.

The paparazzi asked her if she saw what happened between Meek Mill and Safaree on Friday.

New @triveraonline ‘Signature’ color way as seen on tonight’s episode???? (LINK IN BIO) A post shared by????Tammy Rivera Malphurs???? (@charliesangelll) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Tammy stars on Love & Hip HopAtlanta, while Safaree Samuels appears on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

Rivera, who is married to rapper Wacka Flocka Flame, said that the whole situation was “crazy” and “sad.”

????????… Shoulda been did it STRAIIITTT#stuntgang A post shared by Safaree???????? StuntMan (@iamsafaree) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

When asked if she thought that the alleged altercation between the rappers would affect Safaree on Love & Hip Hop to which she replied, “I think it will actually bring him more publicity.

Rivera also said that she thinks Safaree “should have swung or something.”

I wish I would pay attention to these homeless n#%gas A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Another rapper, The Game, also commented to TMZ saying that he thinks Meek Mill and Safaree should fight it out but he said he’s staying out of it.

What do you think about the alleged beef between Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels? Do you think Meek was telling the truth? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Lisa Lake / Stringer / Getty Images]