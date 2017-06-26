Netflix Ditches ‘GirlBoss’ And Producer Sophia Amoruso Is Not Taking It Well

Even with streaming services like Netflix, scripted shows engage in a fickle market and a good series can be axed, before it really gets a chance to soar. Such is the case with Girlboss, which has already been canceled by Netflix, souring hopes for a second season and provoking a public criticism from Girlboss producer Sophia Amoruso.

Girlboss Won’t Get A Second Season, Says Netflix

As Deadline shares, Netflix has chosen not to renew Girlboss for a second season. The series, which stars Britt Robertson as the character based on Sophia Amoruso, debuted a 13-episode first season on April 21. Girlboss brought writer Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) together with director Christian Ditter, adapting Amoruso’s autobiography for the small screen.

Previously, Netflix and other streaming services offered new life to shows that might not have survived on traditional television, but, as the industry grows and competes with those more traditional mediums, companies like Netflix are tightening the reigns. Though not speaking specifically of Girlboss, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos previously explained that performance is playing a larger role in determining whether or not the company will continue to support a given show.

As for Girlboss, the series hasn’t been well liked, receiving a 32% on Rotten Tomatoes and even Kay Cannon admits the Britt Robertson lead character isn’t a very likable protagonist.

Sophia Amoruso Trolls Netflix After Canceling Girlboss

One might expect Ms. Amoruso to feel bitter towards Netflix for canceling Girlboss, but, as Los Angeles Times reports, the author and entrepreneur turned producer seems to feel relieved by the news. Her recent social media posts indicate that Sophia lost control of her Girlboss life story and that any resentment she feels towards Netflix may have more to do with the way her memoir was adapted in the first place.

“While I’m proud of the work we did, I’m looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out,” said the Girlboss producer.

Sophia’s statements indicate that she was pleased with Britt Robertson’s performance in the lead role, along with feeling satisfied with the hard work the entire cast and crew put in to make Girlboss.

“It was a good show,” Ms. Amoruso said of Girlboss, “and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months.”

Additionally, Amoruso alludes to some behind the scenes drama, suggesting conflict with Netflix. As her last statement revealed, there may have been creative differences between the Girlboss producer and Netflix executives.

“… It will be nice to someday tell the story of what’s happened in the last few years. Ppl read the headline, not the correction, I’ve learned.”

Sophia Amoruso has since removed her comments about the cancellation of Girlboss.

