Jenna Dewan Tatum Wears A Denim Skirt With A White Crop Top Strolling With Daughter Everly In Los Angeles

Jenna Dewan Tatum wore a denim skirt with a white off-the-shoulder crop top while taking a stroll with her daughter Everly in Los Angeles over the weekend.

A mother-daughter day out

Channing Tatum’s wife and daughter looked summertime fine on Sunday strolling through Los Angeles,E! News reported.

Jenna, 36, wore a white lace off-the-shoulder crop top with serrated fringe paired with a high-waisted denim skirt. The actress and dancer accessorized with a red Chloe crossbody back and a large brimmed straw hat.

Channing and Jenna’s daughter Everly wore a pair of denim shorts with colorful patches on them and held her mom’s hand as they crossed the street.

Jenna’s not a dance mom

Although both Jenna and Channing are professional dancers, having met on the set of Step Up, Dewan has said that it is probably unlikely that their daughter will choose her parents’ career, according to People.

Jenna revealed that Everly did give dancing a try once but after one class she “didn’t want to go again.”

She also said that she’d like to avoid “being a dance mom.”

“She’s only 3½, but she says no, I’m like: “That’s okay! That’s okay, no problem!’ I’m way too lax and easygoing.”‘

But most importantly…..celebrating this little angel turning 4 today….!!!!!! I love you so much little monkey Evie???????????????????????? A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 31, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

In January, Dewan Tatum posed for the cover of Cosmopolitan and revealed that she felt that she “actually got pregnant at the worst time” with Everly.

I LOVE @allianceofmoms and am proud to be a #motherlover♥️ they provide parenting education and support, in the form of classes, workshops and mentoring, to teen moms who are in the foster care system. It is incredible what they do. Please check it out and buy this shirt!! https://www.omaze.com/made/motherlover?ref=motherlover A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 18, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

“‘I found out right after I filmed the pilot for the Witches Of East End, and then we spent six months in London while Chan was doing Jupiter Ascending.”

Channing Tatum’s wife admitted that their daughter Everly was “not a planned baby,” adding that the new parents “figured it out.”

“You’ve just got to trust and follow the flow of life.”

#nationalpuppyday 🙂 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

Channing and Jenna met back in 2005 and got married in 2009.

Everly is the couple’s only child.

To say my life completely changed when this little angel was born is an understatement. The love I feel is overwhelming. Thank you Evie for showing me what life is about and choosing me as your mommy♥️♥️ And to all the mamas out there- you are WARRIORS and I bow down to you all. Take some time today to love and spoil yourself 🙂 Happy Mothers Day!! A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 14, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Jenna is currently appearing as the hostess on World Of Dance, which is Jennifer Lopez’s new show.

Do you like Jenna Dewan Tatum’s outfit that she wore this past weekend?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Staff/Getty Images]