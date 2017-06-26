‘Dragon Ball Fighter Z’: Future Trunks Being Added To Playable Roster

Fans of the Dragon Ball Z series are in for a treat with Dragon Ball Fighter Z slated to be coming out next year.

E3 2017 showcased upcoming titles that have brought much hype to the table. Among these is the Arc System Works project Dragon Ball Fighter Z, a 3v3 fighting game that uses similar mechanics to titles such as BlazBlue or Guilty Gear. Iconic characters like Goku, Vegeta, Cell, and Frieza have entered the ring to bring devastating combos and destructive elements to console.

In a report by Eventhubs, it’s been reported that Future Trunks will be getting added to Dragon Ball Fighter Z. Son of the Prince of all Saiyans (Vegeta), Trunks is an iconic Z-Warrior best known for pulverizing Frieza during his initial appearances. While a great hand to hand combatant, Trunks makes use of his Z-Sword to execute swift and precise slashes against his adversaries. How this will translate into the game is unknown, but it’s safe to say that Arc System Works is no stranger to incorporating weapons into a character’s normal and special attacks.

The reveal of Trunks in Dragon Ball Fighter Z comes from the Weekly Jump print. There’s only a single image of Trunks, leading one to believe that he’ll have his Super Saiyan state available during play. This brings the roster of characters to seven: Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Cell, Buu, Frieza, and Trunks. Naturally, other characters are going to be revealed as time goes on. There’s no telling how big the roster is going to be, but the DBZ title looks to be bringing a robust experience to fans new and old.

A report by IGN shows seven things that you need to know about Dragon Ball Fighter Z. From push blocks that create space between an offensive opponent to managing your super meter, there’s insight that players can gain by watching what has been revealed through casual matches in the game’s current build.

Dragon Ball Fighter Z: The Dragon Ball fighter we have all been waiting for. https://t.co/ZCS2rd2K8L pic.twitter.com/N13U0tOMgN — Oblivion Ent (@OblivionEnt) June 16, 2017

The listing for Dragon Ball Fighter Z shows a release for December 31 of next year, but this is most likely a placeholder until something more official has been announced.

Are you excited for the new Dragon Ball Fighter Z? Do you believe that the game will perform well? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

[Featured Image By Toei Animation]