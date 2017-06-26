‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Has A Few Surprises Coming

American Horror Story Season 7 has adopted the new rules that show producers had laid out just before Season 6 of the popular FX horror anthology show. With so much secrecy attached to the show in recent years, it is no wonder that reports leaking on the internet have not been investigated by the Secret Service, but that may be the point.

What’s new with Season 7 of American Horror Story is that there will be some surprise appearances by fan favorites, which had previously been ruled out of the cast list by AHS creator, Ryan Murphy.

Before we get too deep into what Season 7 of American Horror Story will be about, fans should make note that Season 6, Roanoke, did not really end with any closure. As a matter of fact, it was a cliffhanger, of sorts. In an anthology show, that is bad. But in American Horror Story, that has become more of a good sign. It means that AHS producers are willing to revisit content that was previously left unexplained.

Now that might be neither here nor there in regards to whether or not American Horror Story will return to the Roanoke story in Season 7, but there has been a new discovery by Twitter user “AHS Leaks” that claims to have found leaked material on an interview by AHS alum, Lady Gaga.

RUMOR: According to an article in Vogue magazine, Lady Gaga is returning for #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/aVnZTMDjFS — AHS LEAKS (@ahsleak) June 24, 2017

Fans of American Horror Story should not get too excited about that prospect just yet. What we know at this point is that the producers for American Horror Story like to disseminate misinformation, like they did last year with the video teasers that had nothing to do with Season 6, with the exception of one.

Here is the basic breakdown for how this might turn out on American Horror Story. First of all, the “leaked information” is supposedly an interview that Lady Gaga did with Vogue, but not published (yet?). The leak also came from another biography publication, which says that Lady Gaga is in Seasons 1 and 2 of American Horror Story, which we all know is not true.

The magazine where this info came from is like a biography for collectors, but isn’t an official release. So nothing is confirmed #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/ln9Si3VOBB — AHS LEAKS (@ahsleak) June 25, 2017

So the real question here is whether or not we can trust the new source about Season 7 of American Horror Story, or is just another round of misinformation, possibly from the top down.

Draw your own conclusion here, but tune into American Horror Story Season 7 this fall to find out the truth.

[Featured Image by FX]