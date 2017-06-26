Facebook Gets In On The Harry Potter Magic – You Can Too!

Facebook has joined in with publishing giant Bloomsbury, Scholastic, and Pottermore to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. For a limited time, when you type in the names of the four houses – don’t pretend you don’t know them by heart – they will change color to match their house colors. So, Slytherin turns green, Hufflepuff turns yellow, Ravenclaw turns blue, and Gryffindor turns red. Additionally, if you type in the word “Harry Potter,” that will turn red as well, because Harry is in House Gryffindor.

That’s not all! If you click the word, then an animated wand will appear near the bottom of the screen and shoot out some magic. It’s pretty neat.

As of this writing, there is no color change for Hermione Granger, Ronald Weasley, or even Neville Longbottom. And if those three got left out, you can probably guess that others were left out as well. So as much as you might feel pride in Lord Voldemort, or Draco Malfoy, or even -shudder- Dolores Umbridge (really? who even are you?), none of them change color. Although, if Dolores Umbridge’s name did change color, one would hope that it would turn pink rather than the green of her sorted house, Slytherin.

In case you weren’t clear, this is all to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original publication of the first book that has captivated readers all over the world. There are multiple celebrations going on in real life and online. Bloomsbury is offering these really cool 20th anniversary editions that are just perfect for showing your House colors.

Pottermore has started an online book club where the first book on the list is, of course, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The club is called the Wizarding World Book Club and allows you to talk to fans about the books anywhere in the world. It’s a perfect way to start reading for the first time or the hundredth. Scholastic is offering sales on all of its Harry Potter books and merchandise.

Also, don’t expect Google to miss out on the fun either. Be sure to check their front page tomorrow to see what fun graphic they’ve put up in celebration of this epic milestone.

In the meantime, enjoy this fun little celebration that Facebook has added to show your pride in your Harry Potter house. And if showing pride during Pride month is up your alley, read here on how to unlock the Pride flag for your emoticon reactions.

[Featured Image by Sarah Ackerman/flickr/image cropped and resized/CC BY 2.o]