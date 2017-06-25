Danielle Stislicki Update: Bike Riders Spread The Word About Mysterious Disappearance Of Missing Woman

On Sunday, bike riders took part in a popular cycling event wearing missing persons posters featuring Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki. They did so to publicize Danielle’s case and get people talking about her mysterious disappearance in an effort to enhance search efforts and eventually bring her home.

The 36th annual Blue Water Ramble cycling event took place on June 25, and included a tour of the Blue Water Region, according to the event’s website. Every route involved a ferry ride to Harsens Island where “riders will experience low traffic and breathtaking views…” the site notes.

In a post to her Facebook page, Joyce Sackleh indicated that she and Robert Sackleh rode in the Blue Water Ramble event. Joyce uploaded photos to her page in which she and Robert are featured wearing posters with Danielle’s image and a bevy of information regarding the missing woman’s case stuck to the backs of their shirts.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, these types efforts and many other events continue to be held by fervent supporters of Danielle, despite the fact that she’s been missing for over six months. They are dedicated to finding out what happened to her and hope she is alive and will be recovered safely.

Some are frustrated that police have not released more information about Danielle’s case. Nonetheless, authorities have noted they have not done so because they continue to investigate the woman’s disappearance and to publicly disclose evidence found could compromise the case. Police have announced that Danielle was the victim of a crime, that they believe she never made it home on the day she vanished, and that the Berkley home of a former co-worker of Danielle’s was searched just weeks after she vanished.

At press, police had yet to publicly name anyone a person of interest or a suspect in Danielle’s case.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,215, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,215.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

