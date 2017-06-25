‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers and Comings & Goings: Thorne, Played By Winsor D. Harmon III, Returns!

All the comings and goings at CBS’s Bold and the Beautiful is sure to leave your head spinning. First Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) returns, and now fan-favorite Thorne Forrester (Winsor D. Harmon III) is coming back to the soap opera. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he has posted pictures of himself on social media sporting a fresh, new look as well as a pic of “B&B” above a bed and teasing that B&B doesn’t stand for bed and breakfast. Yes, it seems as if the prodigal son is coming home. After all, he is the real heir to Forrester Creations, and not Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Is he coming back to claim what is rightfully his?

Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Ridge is actually Massimo Marone’s (Joseph Mascolo) son, whereas Thorne is Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) eldest son and is therefore the true heir to the Forrester dynasty. However, Ridge and his daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are in actual control of Forrester Creations, and both of them love their roles and the power that comes from it. The spoilers underscore the fact that they are currently the CEOs of the family company and it is doubtful whether they would give up control without a struggle.

Many Bold and the Beautiful fans also know that the current storyline of Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) mimics Thorne and Macy’s love story. The spoilers rehash the fact that they fell in love despite coming from families who hated each other, and whose companies, Forrester Creations and Spectra, were rivalries. Will Thomas and Sally also get married only to divorce at a later stage, just like Thorne and Macy?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry also states that Thorne also threw caution to the wind and rescued Spectra, the company of his beloved Macy. Thorne quit Forrester to accomplish the job, just as Thomas has recently done. He also has plans to bring her company to its rightful place of glory.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally and Thomas get steamy and Nicole lashes out at Rick. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/38ieOD8EIR pic.twitter.com/4tofLxjngE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 22, 2017

Thorne is definitely coming back according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, but do you think he will return as rightful heir to the throne at his father’s business? Or do you think he will put his weight behind Thomas and help him raise Sally’s company to new heights? After all, Thorne loved Macy, and he would want to do right by her.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]