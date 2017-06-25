‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Will Be A Daddy Again — Juliet Is Pregnant With His Baby!

There awaits a juicy scandal for the residents of Genoa City according to the latest Young and the Restless spoilers. Cane (Daniel Goddard) is going to be a daddy again as Juliet (Laur Allen) is pregnant with his child! Spoilers indicate that Cane and Juliet’s rendezvous in Tokyo had lasting nine-month consequences, or at least Juliet is claiming that Cane is the father to her child. The whole story will come to light when Juliet collapses this week according to the Young and the Restless spoilers. It will soon become evident that she fainted because morning sickness is wreaking havoc with her body.

Now, Juliet is not the most honest of individuals and her claims are running pretty thin at the moment. According to Young and the Restless spoilers, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) will prove that the surveillance footage proves that Juliet is lying. Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Michael will prove that the video stamping on the surveillance tape contradicts Juliet’s claims and that she is in fact lying. However, at the time of her collapse, nobody yet knows these new facts. The question is has Juliet taken her lies one step further by claiming that Cane is the father of her child?

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, June 26-30. Cane asks Lily for forgiveness. https://t.co/ZwshEAGE8P #YR pic.twitter.com/2HpghORGh6 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 24, 2017

The Young and the Restless fans will remember that Cane was shocked when Juliet said that she would keep their secret when they arrived back from Tokyo. Cane did not remember what happened that night because he was so drunk on that fateful night. Juliet then filled him in on the blanks and told him that she had helped him get to his hotel room and that they had slept together that night. Juliet could be telling the truth if the child really is Cane’s, but there is a possibility that this could have been a setup from the get-go and Juliet had spiked his drinks.

And Lily (Christel Khalil)? Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she will be furious this week when she learned that Cane didn’t tell her the full truth about what happened in Tokyo. How will she react to the news of her husband fathering a child with another woman? Stay tuned as we bring you the all the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, rumors, and gossip.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]