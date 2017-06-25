‘Doctor Who’ Series 10 Finale: Will Missy Stand By Doctor And Stop Turning People Into Cybermen?

Doctor Who Series 10 is heading toward its finale next Saturday. Meanwhile, there are some questions that need to be answered.

This Saturday, the first part of the finale was aired. Viewers had the chance to see the Doctor (Peter Capaldi) regenerate. Doctor Who Episode 11, called World Enough and Time, was the first time multiple Masters came together in one episode. The episode was highly appreciated by critics. Michelle Gomez’s performance as Missy was hailed as usual.

Missy was at her hilarious best, as she introduced herself as “the awesome hero Doctor Who.” When Jorj asked her if she was human, she asked him not to be a b*tch. That’s how she tried to flirt the human way, according to The Telegraph.

As the focus of Doctor Who Episode 11 shifts to him regenerating, there is one critical question remains unanswered. The trailer for the next week’s finale, The Doctor Falls, shows the Doctor beaming with energy. He is apparently going through the regeneration process on a grassy surface. His hands sink into the grass.

The Mirror Online believes the blizzard setting may have been used to get viewers ready for the Christmas special episode. However, it is well-known that the Doctor always prefers to regenerate in the safe environment inside his time machine. The question is why he leaves the safe premises of the TARDIS to regenerate this time. Fans may also wonder why the Doctor is alone this time. There are unanswered questions about Missy as well.

Missy starts creating a new Cyberman army with the Master (John Simm), as the two are allies now. Missy is excited to tell her friend that the entire city is working as a machine to convert people into Cybermen.

“Whadda you think? It’s exciting, isn’t it?”

However, the Doctor may still be making efforts to have Missy on his side, even though he may disagree with her on the concept of turning people into Cyberman. He still wants her to stand with him. The Doctor says that the only person who can stop the Cyberman army is the Doctor himself.

These are desperate times, and the Doctor apparently gets emotional with his plea to ask Missy to be on his side, the Daily Express reported.

“Who I am is where I stand, where I stand is where I fall. Without hope, without witness, without reward,” the Doctor says in Doctor Who Series 10 finale trailer. “Stand with me. It’s all I’ve ever wanted.”

Will Missy stand by the Doctor? Watch Doctor Who Series 10 finale on BBC One at 6.45 p.m. (local time) on July 1.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]