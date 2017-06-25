Is ‘Star Citizen’ In Trouble With A Loan And Owned By A Bank? No, Not Really

Star Citizen is in the news again for all the wrong reasons following disclosure of a recent loan. Multiple outlets are reporting developer Foundry 42, the subsidiary of Chris Roberts’ Cloud Imperium Games (CIG), is in financial distress and the crowd-funded game is owned by a British bank. However, a look at the actual details of the loan suggests that is not actually the case.

Outlets like Press Start and CGM recently posted articles claiming Star Citizen is now owned by a bank and the developer is suffering from financial woes. This is based on a loan listed on Companies House, a United Kingdom-based registrar of companies used to share public records for companies in the country.

The listing reveals CIG took out a loan with British bank Coutts & Co. on June 15 and includes CIG property such as the games and assets it creates as collateral. This is what has caused the current furor with some claiming “CIG has put up all the assets for the game, including the source code and distribution rights for Star Citizen” and “they’ve had to offer up everything they own as collateral.”

Unfortunately, outlets and various individuals in social media and gaming forums aren’t looking into the 28 page loan form itself to see the details. To start Coutts & Co. is a prestigious bank that only deals with high-end clients like entertainers, famous athletes, executives, and even the Royal Family. Clients are expected to have a significant amount of assets to use as collateral and Coutts is not the kind of bank that would hand out money with any reasonable risk.

Since CIG is a relatively new company that hasn’t produced anything yet, its gaming assets, office space, and equipment are all it has to offer as collateral.

Terms on how much the loan is for and what the interest rate was set at are missing from the document posted to Company House so it is impossible to ascertain if this is a good or bad deal for CIG. Part of the reason to offer up collateral is to secure a low interest rate, which are at historic lows in England currently. The loan could be used simply to re-finance an existing loan or to go with the old financial axiom of making other people’s money work for you.

The final bit of evidence showing the loan isn’t any particular danger comes at the end of page 18 of the loan document, under the title “Excluded Collateral.” This lists Star Citizen the game as excluded collateral, meaning it is not owned by the bank in the event of a default. It will just be everything else surrounding it.

As it stands, Star Citizen does not appear to be at any more or less risk than it was before the loan news hit the internet. The game’s $150 million in crowd-funding has made it an easy target and CIG has had some stumbles along the way. However, Chris Roberts and the developers continue to provide weekly updates on progress of the game and recently revealed the Nox space bike along with updates on the development of the solar system. Meanwhile, the 3.0 alpha release is scheduled for next week.

[Featured Image by CIG]