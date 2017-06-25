‘OutDaughtered’: Adam & Danielle Busby Send Each Other Sweet Messages Of Support Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere

Warning: This article may contain spoilers for the TLC TV show, OutDaughtered.

Parenting a 2-year-old is tough, but parenting five 2-year-olds is tougher!

Just ask OutDaughtered stars Adam and Danielle Busby, who are the proud parents of six daughters, including quintuplets who are about to reach the “terrible 2s.”

In a People sneak peek of the show’s upcoming third season, Adam and Danielle talk about the milestone.

“It’s crazy to think that the quints are almost two,” confesses Adam. “They’re running and talking and…”

“Hitting,” Danielle interjects.

Jokes aside, the OutDaughtered preview also reveals that superdad Adam has been “feeling off” since Lulu, Ava, Riley, Hazel and Parker were born April 8, 2015, and may be suffering from depression.

“Whenever you don’t understand something, you’re scared of it,” he admits to the show’s cameras.

With stress obviously running at an all-time high in the Busby family home, Adam and Danielle took the time to send each other sweet messages of support on social media last week.

For Father’s Day, Danielle Busby recorded a special TLC video for Adam, telling him just how much he means to her.

“As a mom of six kids, I definitely couldn’t have this life without the best dad of all,” she says.

“He is someone who is very attentive to his kids, and he loves to be a big kid with the kids. That’s something that I adore about Adam and he’s very good at… He has such a big heart for all kids in general, and that’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him.”

“I love that he can be comfortable to stay home with all of our six kids and let me go out and have lunch with a friend or something,” she continues. “I’m super thankful that I have a husband who is a great dad, and a dad who is there for his kids and wants to be there for his kids.”

This lady blows me away every single day! The way that she serves our family with grace and love inspires me to be a better person. She never stops from sun up to late at night when I'm ready to collapse. She is my joy and she is what keeps me moving forward. All that and she is absolutely the most beautiful woman that I've ever laid my eyes on and my heart jumps when she walks into the room. #itsabuzzworld A post shared by Adam Busby (@adambuzz) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

Not to be outdone, Adam Busby reciprocated with words of love and support for Danielle just a few days later. In a June 21 Instagram post, the cycle shop owner gushed that his wife “blows me away every single day,” and said that the way she cares for their family inspires him to become a better person.

“She never stops from sun up to late at night when I’m ready to collapse,” he continued.

“She is my joy and she is what keeps me moving forward. All that and she is absolutely the most beautiful woman that I’ve ever laid my eyes on and my heart jumps when she walks into the room.”

These 6 beautiful souls bring me more joy than I could have ever dreamed would be possible. Sometimes I sit and wonder what God was thinking when he trusted me with this great responsibility as being Daddy to these girls. It's not always easy, but being a dad to girls we are responsible for setting the standard for the spouse that they will marry some day. Live every day to show them to love Jesus and to show them how much I love their mother @dbusby and that they should never settle for someone that will give them any less than that. #fathersday #bethestandard #outdaughtered A post shared by Adam Busby (@adambuzz) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

In another Instagram post, Adam told Outdaughtered fans about the duty he feels to show his girls how “to love Jesus and to show them how much I love their mother @dbusby and that they should never settle for someone that will give them any less than that.”

With that kind of love and support, we’re sure the Busbys are more than capable of facing the terrible 2s and whatever else their daughters throw their way.

As Danielle says in the OutDaughtered preview, “We’re the Busbys. Bring it on!”

OutDaughtered returns to TLC on July 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by TLC]