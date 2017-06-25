SEGA Forever: Classic SEGA Games You Can Now Play For Free On Your iOS, Android Devices

SEGA launched last week its SEGA Forever, a service that brings classic and retro SEGA games on iOS and Android devices. Nearly every SEGA games ever made are promised to be released on mobile devices for free. Here’s what you can play right now.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog is the game that started it all. Launched in the United States on June 23, 1991, the game has been optimized for mobile devices. It features an all-new Time Attack mode and new playable characters, such as Sonic’s friends, Tails and Knuckles. Sonic the Hedgehog is designed for both iPhone and iPad devices. On Android, it has an exclusive support for the Power A Moga, Nyko, XBOX, and all HID controllers, according to the game description on the App Store and Google Play.

Altered Beast

SEGA’s legendary game, Altered Beast lets you play and fight your way out of the terrors of Hades. The game features five hellish levels of undead terror, and all cheat codes from the original are working. Players can morph into a wolf, bear, tiger, or dragon, and collect mystical power orbs to boost strength and attack power. It was originally released in arcades in 1988 and was later ported to NEC’s PC Engine and CD-ROM² systems.

Phantasy Star II

This role-playing game (RPG) is SEGA’s landmark sci-fi epic. Phantasy Star II features a 30-hour campaign, a classic 16-bit turn-based combat, eight playable characters, and weapons such as laser swords and pulse cannons. Players fight the mutants, robots, and creatures of Mota, Dezo, and Palm. It was originally released in Japan in 1989, and hit the U.S. in 1990 and Europe in 1991.

Kid Chameleon

Kid Chameleon is one of the largest platformers ever created. The game’s main character is an ordinary kid who was granted strange powers through magical masks. It features more than 100 stages with secret warp points and hidden areas, nine different masks to collect, and various characters the player can transform into, including a medieval knight, a human tank, and a high-flying superhero. It was originally released in 1992 around the globe.

Comix Zone

SEGA’s classic arcade-style game, Comix Zone is an interactive comic book, which follows a streetwise comic book artist named Sketch Turner who was trapped in a comic book world he created. The player must battle the enemies, including the Mutant Queen and the super-villain, Mortus, to escape. It was originally released in August 1996 on the SEGA Mega Drive/Genesis system.

These games are free to download since Thursday, June 22, on the App Store and Google Play. The games can also be played offline but players can save the progress online. To turn off the ads, players can pay around $1.99. SEGA plans to release new titles in the SEGA Forever classic games collections every two weeks, as reported by The Verge. The next game in the pipeline is Virtua Tennis Challenge, designed for iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad and Android. It was first released in 2012.

[Featured image by Anthony Quintano | Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and Resized | CC BY 2.0]