‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Trailer Rumor: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Battle Of Ahch-To And More

There will be a lot to see in the highly-anticipated full trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi trailer, which is expected to be released next month.

New details about the trailer have been revealed by Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh. According to him, fans will hear Obi-Wan Kenobi’s voice in the trailer.

This does not mean that the beloved character will make an appearance in the sequel. Like in the first film, Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, the voice of Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) old Jedi master was also featured, but the character was not there physically.

Not too long ago, however, Zeroh also revealed that Yoda’s voice will also be heard in the trailer. Unlike Obi-Wan, the green Jedi is rumored to appear in Star Wars: Episode 8 as a Force ghost.

The Star Wars watcher also divulged that the much-awaited trailer will offer fans an extended look at the meeting of Luke and Rey (Daisy Ridley) at the end of The Force Awakens.

Other shots to expect in the Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi trailer include a better look at the Force tree, which is believed to be where the ancient Jedi artifacts that Luke has collected over the years, Rey during her training and the chaos and destruction during the battle of Ahch-To.

Previous leaks and reports have suggested that the full trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 will also treat fans with their first look at new characters Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and the Slicer (Justin Theroux).

Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) will also be shown as well as Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac), but it will be Luke who gets to be the star of the trailer. Fans will finally see him speak and they should be able to learn more about what he has become during his self-imposed exile and the mysterious items that he carries around in his backpack.

What fans will not see in Star Wars: Episode 8 –The Last Jedi trailer are big bad Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) and Benicio Del Toro’s ever-enigmatic character known only as DJ.

With regards to the release of the trailer, it is expected to arrive next month, particularly during the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC). However, a sizzle reel will reportedly be shown first at the D23 Expo, where the full trailer was intended to be released.

Star Wars: Episode 8 –The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]