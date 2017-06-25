‘Lucifer’ Season 3: Fall Premiere Date Confirmed, Tom Ellis Reveals New Adversary

Lucifer continues to be one of the hottest series on Fox and fans will be delighted to know that the network has announced the premiere date for Season 3.

The Prince of Darkness will return with longer episodes in the next season. Fox confirmed that Lucifer Season 3 will premiere on Oct. 2, Monday, at 8 p.m., taking over Gotham’s old timeslot.

It was previously reported that Season 3 will have 22 episodes and four of them are said to be “standalone” episodes. These episodes will air at the beginning of the next season and will “dig deeper into character stories,” executive producer Joe Henderson explained on Twitter.

It will still be a four-month wait for new Lucifer episodes and fans are already excited to know more about the show considering the huge cliffhanger from the previous season.

SPOILER ALERT: The final piece to the sword worked! ???? Watch the full #Lucifer season finale by clicking the link in our bio. ???? A post shared by Lucifer (@luciferonfox) on May 31, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

In the Season 2 finale, titled “The Good, the Bad and the Crispy,” Lucifer (Tom Ellis) saved his mom, Charlotte (Trisha Helfer), from Chet’s (Kade Wise) vengeful brother. He sends her to an unknown universe so she could make a world of her own and avoid a war that could happen when the divine family will reunite in Heaven.

After the commotion, Lucifer was preparing to explain to Chloe (Lauren German) about the strange things that have been happening. Just as he was about to meet Chloe to divulge his secrets, he was mugged. The next thing he knew, he was in a desert, half-naked and now with angel wings.

Ellis recently shared a few spoilers about Season 3 in an interview with DC All-Access. He reveals that his character will face a new adversary who will be testing him. When asked about Charlotte’s possible return, the Welsh actor hinted that a family member could be coming back. He didn’t reveal who it was specifically but only explained that some characters will always get the chance to be featured again in the show.

“Given that they don’t particularly play by the rules of humanity there’s always a chance that other people can come back.”

Could that also mean God Johnson, played by Timothy Omundson, will return next season? Fans have learned to love the guest character but speculated that it would be impossible for him to return since he no longer has the relic that allowed him to be God for a brief moment. Then again, Lucifer’s Dad just might borrow Johnson’s body whenever he pleases.

Are you looking forward to Lucifer Season 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. Meanwhile, check out Tom Ellis’ interview in the video below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]