Stefán Karl Stefánsson Health Update: Robbie Rotten From ‘LazyTown’ Now Has Terminal Cancer, Little Time Left

Stefán Karl Stefánsson gained fame for his role as Robbie Rotten from the show LazyTown, but now the actor who garnered a huge internet following and became the subject of popular memes is entering the final stages of his fight with pancreatic cancer, family members announced.

Stefánsson was known for his role as the goofy and lovable villain on the Icelandic children’s show, which since gained a new surge of popularity among nostalgic internet denizens who helped Robbie Rotten become Reddit’s “Meme of the Year” in 2016. Stefánsson’s family announced in September that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and this week offered a more grim update on how the disease has progressed.

In a new Facebook post this week (via We the Unicorns), Stefán’s wife wrote that his cancer is no longer responding to traditional treatment, writing that his “candle burns quickly.” In the post, she wrote that Stefán has been in the hospital for the last two weeks and for the last week was suffering an infection.

The cancer has progressed beyond traditional chemotherapy, and while other forms of treatment are being investigated, Stefán Karl Stefánsson’s wife said that he has no virtually no chance of recovery. She discussed how a priest helped

She went on to explain the difficulty that came in explaining to her children that their father’s time had dwindled due to the rare form of cancer, which affected his bile duct.

“The disease is now advanced to stage four, and therefore, his life expectancy is unfortunately significantly reduced,” she wrote.

“It was unbearable to tell our children that their dad would not live to be an old man, and that the time we had together was scarce. Taking away the hope that their dad will ever recover. The trust of your children does not make you save, even when it seems unreal. It has been a relief to know that they have not been lied to. If someone thinks that children are not able to have meaningful conversations about death, life and existence, then the same goes wrong with many things.”