Drake Baby Daddy Rumors Soar With Pregnant Ex Sophie Brussaux Photo: Does Rihanna Still Care?

Drake baby daddy rumors just soared with a new baby bump photo shared by his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sophie Brussaux. While fans speculated that Drake might be preparing to be a father, some also wondered whether another of the rapper’s ex gal pals, Rihanna, still cares enough to have a view on her ex-boyfriend as a possible daddy.

Sophie, known as an Instagram model and adult movie star, shared the photo of her baby bump along with information about her pregnancy. Fans who recalled her alleged fling with Drake are making the connection between the pregnancy details and the alleged hookup, speculating that Brussaux is pregnant with the rapper’s future child, reported Celebrity Insider, which also revealed what Rihanna reportedly thinks about the situation.

Drake’s ex girlfriend’s baby bump photo caused some to revisit the January sighting of the rapper in Amsterdam, Netherlands with Brussaux. The two were seen enjoying a romantic dinner at the time.

Fast-forward to June, and Sophie’s just-shared baby bump photo is generating buzz that she’s carrying a baby conceived with Drake. Brussaux, whose former stage name was Rosee Divine, flaunts her figure in a floral frock by a lake in the picture.

The former Rosee Divine described the progress of her pregnancy in the caption.

“Enjoying a beautiful day with my baby boy … 23 weeks, 17 more to go. Blessed, happy, and grateful beyond measure.”

In the photo, Drake’s ex girlfriend poses to show off her baby bump with a happy smile.

While Sophie shared her happiness, her followers’ comments on the Instagram photo weren’t all so positive. But some defended Drake’s ex.

“You do not have to believe anything, yet you feel the need to come up here and stress the hell out of a pregnant Woman!!!!!! Leave her alone,” wrote one fan to the haters. “It’s her life. None of this affects any of you. This is between Sophie, and Drake.”

Others posted their congratulations to Brussaux, wishing her happiness.

“GoD Bless U And The Baby!!” wrote one positive fan.

One fan recalled the recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians family’s drama over Rob Kardashian and his girlfriend Blac Chyna’s baby in offering advice.

“Do a DNA test while your pregnant like they did on Rob and Chyna and lets see whose it is.”

Several of the Instagram model’s followers had predictions involving Drake, with one warning about the possibility of a legal situation.

“Drake is gonna have you so locked up in legal paperwork you won’t be able to tie your own shoe without his permission,” wrote one commentator.

As for what might happen after the baby is born when it comes to the media spotlight, one individual predicted that headlines would follow.

“Don’t act like if his the father you are going to quietly raise your child alone when the father is Drake,” wrote the follower. “We will definitely see your story on tmz n perez that you want 20 thousand dollars of child support.”

Amid all the excitement over the photo of Drake’s pregnant ex-girlfriend, an insider close to Rihanna revealed what she allegedly thinks. The source quoted by Celebrity Insider said that Rihanna thinks all the brouhaha over his alleged baby mama is “foolish.”

As for whether Rihanna still cares about Drake? Not according to the source.

“Rihanna’s so tired of seeing, hearing and discussing Drake baby mamas. She is over him and has been for a very long time.”

In addition, the insider claimed that Rihanna believes it’s time for Drake to “grow up.” The songstress is “over his Playboy ways,” added the source.

“The fact that Drake looks like he is trying to be with every Instagram model is foolish. Rihanna does not think he looks as cool as he may think,” summed up the insider.

Pointing out that the Internet is buzzing over the new baby bump photo posted by the French adult film star, T2 Online noted that if it is Drake’s baby, it would be his first child. In addition to being a model and actress, Brussaux is also a painter.

According to T2 Online, Sophie “believes she conceived” during the time that she and Drake were reportedly having a fling previously this year. The publication also reported that Drake is denying the allegations that Brussaux is pregnant with his baby, quoting a statement from his team.

“This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships,” said the statement released by the rapper’s team.

“She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”

However, the comments from Drake’s team also noted that although the rapper does not believe that Sophie’s unborn child is his, he will take the “right” steps if the outcome is different.

“If it is, in fact, Drake’s child, which he does not believe it is, he would do the right thing by the child,” concluded the statement.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]